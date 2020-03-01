Brandon Royval Aiming For A Memorable Debut

“There was definitely no eating or drinking for me because it was a week away,” said Royval, who instead made a couple phone calls of his own, relaxed that night and prepared to go back to work. “I called my parents and two of my friends and chilled on it for a little bit. I sat back and thought about it and let it soak in.”

In the process, he realized just what fighting someone like Elliott truly means.

“This is a good opportunity to catch fifty thousand, too,” he laughed. “Performance of the Night, Fight of the Night, whatever it is, this is a great opportunity for both of us. Tim Elliott is a guy that's gonna come forward and throw a bunch of punches. He's gonna try to be exciting, and that's a great matchup for me because I'm gonna do the same.”

With those comments alone, it’s easy to see why fans are excited to see Royval make his UFC debut. To some, it’s a debut long in the making, going back to the 27-year-old’s early days in the LFA, where he fought his last eight bouts, going 6-2. Along the way, he competed on cards containing several fighters who would go on to the big show, either directly or through Dana White’s Contender Series.

On one of those cards in May 2018, he beat Jerome Rivera on a night where current UFC fighters Ian Heinisch, Maycee Barber, Austin Hubbard and Youssef Zalal all scored wins. But despite being surrounded by all that talent, Royval didn’t believe he was ready for the Octagon just yet.