Over the space of six months in 2016-17, Brandon Moreno scored three UFC wins over Louis Smolka, Ryan Benoit and Dustin Ortiz, and just like that, the flyweight from Tijuana was on track to possibly become Mexico’s first UFC champion.

Yet by the end of 2018, following back to back losses to Sergio Pettis and Alexandre Pantoja, Moreno was out of the UFC and facing an uncertain future.

“It was bittersweet,” said Moreno of his first UFC stint. “I did well at times, but the exit was very hard. It's never easy to lose your livelihood. But I believe I've matured a lot since my first run in the UFC, through the good and the bad. My hunger has become even stronger in my time away from the UFC, and I'm so happy to be back.”