Brandon Moreno Thriving In The Present

Moreno won’t be “the local guy” until the Tijuana native fights in Mexico again, but he seems thrilled nonetheless for the opportunity to play spoiler to the hometown hero.

“I'm very curious to see the reception of the people because I know I'm fighting against a Brazilian guy. But then, at the end of the day, I'm the same as I was then. I'm a normal guy trying to get some money for his family, okay? So I feel they will respect that, definitely.”

It might be here that Moreno’s sunny disposition teeters on irrational optimism, but we’ll know for sure when the cage door locks Saturday at Jeunesse Arena. Whoever the crowd is behind, the previous installments have shown that a game of inches will ensue.

“Figgy is still very dangerous. He showed me that in the third fight. I'm still thinking I won that fight, but it was a close one, right? So I need to be very careful of him. I need to put attention on my new gameplan. Fix the things I did wrong in the last one. And that's it.”

Win, lose or draw, it’s hard to imagine any outcome that will slow Moreno’s high-wattage smile for long. He knows already that he has made the most of his second chance. It was only 2019 when Moreno suddenly found himself no longer in the UFC while his entire division was on life support. In a relatively short span of time, he’s gone from almost forgotten to a beloved former champion and half of one of the great fight series of his generation.

An obvious question then is: what changed between now and then? Despite the difference in outcome, surprisingly the answer is: very little.

“A lot of people asked me that before and I wasn't sure about the answer. But now I think when I was in the in the worst part of my life, for example, when the UFC released me, I was always living in the present. I was not thinking on the future or past like, ‘oh, poor me.’ No, no. I was busy trying to fix my bad moment. I think one of the keys of my success: just live in the present.”