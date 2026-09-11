Brandon Moreno | ‘The Assassin Baby’ Is Ready To Rock

Now he’s back, and his return has some added spice with it being his first appearance on a Noche UFC card.

“I'm excited for that,” he said. “I think it's a super important moment for us, for all the Mexican crowd. So, I’m just glad and proud and really super grateful to have the opportunity to represent my country.”

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After years of fighting in title fights and bouts with championship ramifications, Moreno finds himself in the unusual position of having to defend his ranking against a rising prospect. He understands the assignment, however, and knows that, while there isn’t necessarily an immediate title shot awaiting the winner, he knows he faces an opponent who could prove to be every bit as tough as those he fought at the top of the division.

“Once you come to the UFC, every single opponent is gonna be super tough,” he said. “I understand my position, right? I'm trying to defend my spot in the rankings, and Joseph Morales is gonna be super excited and super motivated to try to take my position, as well… But man, I prepared myself super good for this fight. I did some changes. I want to show some improvements in my game in this next fight this weekend. So I'm just trying to put all my effort into it.”