Brandon Moreno | ‘The Assassin Baby’ Is Ready To Rock

Brandon Moreno has returned to the city of one of his greatest-ever victories as he looks to prove to the world that he’s still among the best flyweights on the planet. Moreno will feature in the co-main event of Noche UFC on Saturday night when he takes on Joseph Morales in a flyweight matchup at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.
It’s something of a homecoming for Moreno, who has fond memories of Arizona from earlier in his career.
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"Coming back to Glendale brings me good memories from the past,” he smiled. “I won the title right here [in Glendale] the first time. Before I had my UFC debut, I was fighting here in Arizona, so I know the place. It brings me really good memories.”
Moreno won five fights in a row for the Tucson-based World Fighting Federation promotion to earn his first shot in the UFC in October 2016. His first run saw him win three in a row before back-to-back decision losses to Sergio Pettis and Alexandre Pantoja led to him being released. Moreno took a year off, regrouped and captured the LFA flyweight title to earn himself a second shot in the UFC. And in his sixth fight since returning, he defeated Deiveson Figueiredo in a title rematch to capture the undisputed flyweight crown, with his crowning moment coming at UFC 263 in Glendale.
Now he’s back, and his return has some added spice with it being his first appearance on a Noche UFC card.
“I'm excited for that,” he said. “I think it's a super important moment for us, for all the Mexican crowd. So, I’m just glad and proud and really super grateful to have the opportunity to represent my country.”
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After years of fighting in title fights and bouts with championship ramifications, Moreno finds himself in the unusual position of having to defend his ranking against a rising prospect. He understands the assignment, however, and knows that, while there isn’t necessarily an immediate title shot awaiting the winner, he knows he faces an opponent who could prove to be every bit as tough as those he fought at the top of the division.
“Once you come to the UFC, every single opponent is gonna be super tough,” he said. “I understand my position, right? I'm trying to defend my spot in the rankings, and Joseph Morales is gonna be super excited and super motivated to try to take my position, as well… But man, I prepared myself super good for this fight. I did some changes. I want to show some improvements in my game in this next fight this weekend. So I'm just trying to put all my effort into it.”
Despite being in different places in their respective careers, there are some similarities between Moreno and Morales, with both experiencing the disappointment of being cut by the UFC only to later win their back onto the roster. Morales earned his second run via The Ultimate Fighter and is looking to make a statement by defeating Moreno on Saturday night.
“I understand maybe Morales is not the biggest name in the division, but man, I was in the same position as him before,” Moreno admitted. “I got released from the UFC, and then I came back. I started to fight with the best of the best in the flyweight division, and I was winning… He's going to be super motivated, trying to show the world he deserves to be in the main spot. So that makes him super dangerous, but I’ve prepared myself for that.”
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Moreno’s time in the UFC had enough ups and downs to fill multiple careers, but his passion for competition burns as bright as ever. Despite his extensive experience on the sport’s biggest stage, he’s still only 32 years of age, and said he’s got plenty left to give.
“Man, I think the only reason I'm still competing is because I really love this sport, and thanks to God, life, destiny – whatever you want to call it – I still have the opportunity to do it,” he said. “I don't have any injuries. I'm still kind of young, so I'm glad for this position, because I know different fighters don't have the opportunity to keep going when they want to… But me, I'm still loving this sport, and that's why I'm waking up every morning, trying to be the best [version] of myself every single morning.”
That unusual combination of experience and relative youth is something that Moreno is grateful for, and while some may be writing him off as a veteran in the twilight of his career, he’s convinced that he’s still very much in his peak years, and plans on showcasing that on Saturday night.
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“Yeah, that's the thing. It's a weird balance because I'm still super young. But at the same time, I started super young, as well, doing a lot of different things,” he said. “I was talking with my people. In October, I'm gonna be 10 years in the UFC, and it's crazy, right? So, man, it's weird. Yeah, I understand why sometimes people can forget little things. Hey, I just want to say I'm still super young, and I'm ready to rock.”
Maybe it’s the lack of championship pressure, but Moreno seems relaxed and free ahead of his latest Octagon assignment. And, as he explained, he plans to keep his trademark enthusiasm to the fore as he takes on Morales this weekend.
“Brother, everything is about to get fun, and that's it,” he said. “I can't say nothing else. Obviously, I just have to go to my roots, get fun again, and that's it. It's as simple as that.”
For Moreno, Saturday night offers plenty of reasons for excitement and optimism. He’s fighting on familiar territory that carries happy memories, he’s competing in his first-ever Noche UFC event, and he has the chance to make a statement to remind the rest of the division that he’s still an elite-level operator at 125 pounds.
“The only thing I can say, and the only thing I want to show this weekend is, in my mind, I'm still the best flyweight in the world,” he stated. “The other people, whatever the crowd outside, they can say whatever. But in my mind, I really believe I'm still the best flyweight in the world. And this weekend, my job is to prove that.”
Don't miss a moment of Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado, live from Desert Diamond Arena In Glendale, Arizona on September 12, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 2pm ET/11am PT, followed by the main card at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.