Brandon Moreno: Putting All His Heart Into The Fight

Yes, another fight with another old foe, something the 30-year-old from Tijuana is used to. If we’re keeping score, he’s having his second fight with Royval, he’s fought Pantoja twice (three if you count their bout on The Ultimate Fighter), Kai Kara-France twice, and, of course, there was his four-fight series with Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno could have had a fresh face to fight in Amir Albazi, but when Albazi was replaced by Royval, it was back to revisit old business.

“It is what it is at the end, right?” laughed Moreno. “Since 2020, I've been fighting with the same guys over and over, which is kind of boring. I was excited to fight against Amir because it's a new body for me. It's a new opponent, but the goal is the same. I just want to get the title back, and I'm ready to fight. I'm a fighter.”

Photo Gallery | UFC Performance Institute Unveiled In Mexico City

When it comes to that, Moreno is among the best in the world, and at this point, belt or not belt, he’s a star both at home and abroad. Being a two-time champion and beating the top 125-pounders in the game will earn you that respect. But, Moreno still wants to be champ again, and not so he can do it for the ‘Gram. So what does he miss?

“Nothing,” he said. “The fact to be the champ, but that's it. Nothing has really changed in my life. I have my family, I have my daughters, my wife, and my training partners, my friends, and my coaches. So all my close circle, all my loved ones, are with me right now. So it's just having the belt and that's it. Obviously, you have a few benefits, but I don't really care. I don’t know if you can see it, but I'm not the guy who really loves to be the champ and post pictures. That's just not me.”