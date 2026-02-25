BRANDON MORENO: ‘PRESSURE IS A LUXURY’

“Obviously, I’ve been fighting in other spots with a lot of Mexican crowds, and it’s special, but hey —you’re in your land, you’re in the capital of your country, and that makes everything super-special.”

As he readies to begin his 2026 campaign, Moreno does so in an unfamiliar position and facing questions that haven’t been asked of him in some time. The combination of his UFC 323 loss to Tatsuro Taira and the continued rise of Kyoji Horiguchi has Moreno outside the Top 5 for the first time in eons, and while he enters this weekend’s battle with Kavanagh stationed at No. 6 in the rankings, not everyone is sure he’s on solid footing there.

Watch This And Every UFC Event On Paramount+

The complexion of the division has shifted dramatically since Moreno last sat upon the throne, with Joshua Van emerging as the new champion and fighters like Taira, Horiguchi, and Manel Kape joining Royval and former titleholder Alexandre Pantoja in the Top 5. After getting submitted at the end of 2025, there are questions about Moreno’s motivations and goals, whether he can get back into the title picture, or if this is the start of his receding from contention.

As expected, the former champion tackled the questions head-on.

“I still feel the motivation to do it, and my abilities are enough to be the champion again,” he said when asked about continuing to chase the title and potentially returning to the top of the division. “Right now, the competition is on fire with our new champion, new contenders, younger fighters; everything looks super-nice right now for the flyweight division.