Brandon Moreno Has No Doubt He'll Finish Pantoja

How can you argue with the fact that going into Saturday’s UFC 290 card in Las Vegas, Moreno, Yair Rodriguez and Alexa Grasso all hold titles they won earlier this year, with a fourth member of the group, Irene Aldana, having challenged Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight crown last month.

Year of the Mexican, indeed.

How To Watch UFC 290 In Your Country

“Right now, the momentum is on our side; three Mexican champions sharing these kinds of moments for our country is very special,” said Moreno, who defends his UFC flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja in this weekend’s co-main event. For a nation with such a rich combat sports history, this is a big deal as mixed martial arts tries to catch up with boxing in Mexico.

“This position is a huge responsibility,” said Moreno. “Obviously, for me, for Yair, for Alexa, because all the eyes are on us. Everybody is watching our fights, everybody is waiting for us to get success, not just for us, but for the country to keep getting more eyes in all of the MMA world. So, it's a huge responsibility but, at the same time, it's very special because we are building something huge there.”