Brandon Moreno Has Found The Perfect Balance

At the age of 31, Moreno has plenty of fighting years still ahead of him, but a look at his career shows that he's already achieved a full career's worth of accomplishments.

The knowledge that he's already blessed with such experience, and he's achieved so much, while still very much in his fighting prime, is something that has only given Moreno more excitement and energy as he prepares to play a starring role against Steve Erceg on home soil on Saturday night at Arena CDMX.

"It's weird because in other fights, a lot of people were talking about that," he said.

"Like, 'Brandon Moreno has a lot of time fighting in the company, he has so many fights in the UFC, so he has a lot of experience.' But I don't feel like I had the ability to take advantage of that experience before.