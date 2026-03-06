Brandon Glanton Is Chasing Immortality | Zuffa Boxing 04

Much has been made of Opetaia’s prodigious knockout power, while Glanton’s heavy hands and durability have helped put him in position to challenge him. But, while the pair’s physical traits have been analyzed and discussed at length, Glanton said the difference maker in his arsenal isn’t something you can find on the tale of the tape.

“One thing you can really speak on is my mental fortitude,” he said. “Obviously, he knows everything I can do physically. I know everything he can do physically … Physical is wonderful, but so my mindset. It's gonna have to come and play.

“This is what people regard as the best cruiserweight in the world, right? That's what they're saying, right? So you got to think. You can't just be a brute. That's not going to be enough… I’m just locked in on the task at hand. It's literally the hardest fight of my career. Obviously, I'm locked in on what I have to do. I'm not trying to go anywhere, I’m probably not in the best mood, probably not all smiles and giggles, but it's just determination and focus. After is when all the other things come, but right now, or pre-fight, is work. It's focused. But don’t get me wrong, you’ve got to have fun, you’ve gotta smile. I wake up every day and I get to live my dream. Living your dream ain't always sunshine and blue skies, either. It's a very real human being that I have to face. So I'm locked in on that very real human being.”

In the fractured world of boxing, where it’s every man for himself, Glanton sees what’s happening, with champions avoiding other champions in order to protect their paydays. It’s something that has affected Opetaia himself, with the other champions in the division seemingly far from keen to share the ring with him.