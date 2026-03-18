Brando Peričič Never Gave Up

Working with the boys at City Kickboxing in Auckland, New Zealand, Peričič found a home, and a few years later going on to make his own walk to the Octagon in Perth, Western Australia, last September. Claiming the victory in under two minutes, Peričič wanted to get back to action as soon as possible but remained patient before getting the call to fight in London on Saturday night.

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“Being in the UFC is a massive privilege and opportunity,” Peričič said. “Life is pretty much the same. I expected to be here. I expected to win. I'm just continuing to get better, and I wanted to fight a lot sooner. Six months is ridiculous, but it is what it is. I'm so grateful to be here and hopefully can make a quick turnaround and get on UFC Perth.”

Originally born in Adelaide, Australia, the 31-year-old proudly represents his native country of Croatia. After getting to debut in Australia last September, “The Balkan Bear” feels that Saturday night inside the O2 Arena is the chance to make the debut once again.