Brando Pericic Is A Man In A Hurry

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That clarity of purpose and approach has seen him make an immediate impact in the heavyweight division, and as soon as he knew the Octagon was heading Down Under, he was determined to punch his ticket to Perth with a big win. His first-round stoppage of Louie Sutherland in London in March did exactly that.

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He may have achieved the goal of getting onto this weekend’s card in Perth, but his sights have already moved on, and he’s planning to repeat the feat inside the Octagon with another big victory, so he can call for his next fight to be in Las Vegas later this year.

“I told my coach before my last fight, ‘I want to fight in Perth,’ so I knocked out this guy in the first round, and I got on the Perth (card),” he said. “Now we're here, and I'm gonna do the same, you know? I want to fight in Vegas, if I can. I'm pretty sure that's like, a couple of weeks away, or seven, eight weeks away. So yeah, I want to fight another three or four times this year.”

If it sounds like Pericic is a man in a hurry, that’s because he is. The 31-year-old has already had enough of having to wait for fights on the regional scene – where, in one remarkable run, five booked matchups fell through due to injury, opponent withdrawals, and the global pandemic. Now he just wants to fight, and fight, and fight.