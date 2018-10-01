Branch Remembers That Hunger Feeling

“It reminded me when I went into that fight with Jared Cannonier, I wasn’t really excited to fight that man and when I went out there I wasn’t myself,” Branch explained. “He beat me that night and I’ve got no excuses. I did what I needed to do and I picked myself up off my ass and I got back to the gym to prepare and here I am.

“But what it did was, it reminded me that I’m not there to defend anything. I put a lot of pressure on myself coming into this game and doing the things I’ve done in this sport. I put a lot of pressure on myself and I forgot what it’s like to just go out there and be hungry.”

He may not have held a title going into that fight but in many ways Branch still felt like he was defending his position in the division rather than focusing on actually beating Cannonier.

Meanwhile, his opponent had a voracious attitude towards establishing himself at 185 pounds by defeating a top 10-ranked fighter in his debut.

Coming to that realization after the fact allowed Branch to see where he was coming up short while Cannonier was surging ahead of him.

“I’ve been in a position of defending. Defending a rank, defending all of these things that people can easily take away from you that don’t really mean anything at the end of the day,” Branch said. “It reminded me to be hungry. It reminded me to be that person that Jared Cannonier was that night and that’s the person that allowed me to accomplish those different accolades that I’ve been able to accomplish.

“Not just focus on being sore because I don’t have the opportunity to move up [the rankings]. The person that’s put in front of me, that’s who I need to be excited and aroused to fight.”

