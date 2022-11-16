Brady Hiestand Used To Being Doubted

Yet as the years went by after the launch of the UFC in 1993, parents got knowledgeable about MMA, and their kids followed. One of those kids was Hiestand, who knew from the time he was approaching his mid-teens that this sport was it for him.

“I had been doing jiu-jitsu for a little bit, and honestly, I just never really got into school,” said the Spokane native. “I wasn't a big fan of school; I didn't really fit in in classroom settings. I wanted to be moving and I always felt at peace when I was at the gym and training. It just felt right, so I think ever since then, I knew that's what I wanted to do with my life.”

By 18, Hiestand was a professional fighter, and in 2021, with a 5-1 record in his back pocket, he entered the house for The Ultimate Fighter 29. And was expected to be removed from the competition just as soon as it started. Not that he cared what anyone thought.

“If you look at TUF, I was written off for every fight,” said Hiestand. “I don't even know what people were saying outside the show, but inside the house. I went into the show at 21, so I was the youngest guy. I fought the three guys with the deepest records - Josh Rettinghouse, Vince Murdock and Ricky (Turcios) - and they're all almost ten years older than me, and I feel like I won every fight. So just because some people say I might not have sized up well against these guys or they might doubt me doesn't mean anything because I'm used to it.”

Hiestand officially won the first two fights against Rettinghouse and Murdock, and while he lost the TUF 29 final in August of 2021 to Turcios via split decision in a rousing three-rounder reminiscent of the first TUF final between Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar, he made an impression and proved that he belonged in the big show. Unfortunately, his body had other plans for a quick return.