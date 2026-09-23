Brady Hiestand | ‘Bam Bam’ Amped Up For Team’s Big Week

After landing on the wrong side of a split decision verdict in the Ultimate Fighter Season 29 bantamweight finale, the Spokane, Washington native strung together three straight wins to begin his UFC career, showing heart and toughness to rally and defeat Fernie Garcia before collecting third-round finishes of Danaa Batgerel and Garrett Armfield in similar “find a way” fashion, the last of which earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

Everything was trending in the right direction, and his next fight was booked for the fall of 2024, but then things went sideways.

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“Honestly, right at the beginning when it first happened, I was like ‘F*** it! I’m gonna get a different job! F*** this!’” Hiestand said with a laugh ahead of his return against Rinya Nakamura in Las Vegas. “I’d already had an ACL surgery, so this was the second one, and it’s like, ‘Damn! This sucks!’ I love fighting, I love the feeling of being a high-level athlete, but these surgeries are terrible.

“Mentally it was harder than any part of it physically, but luckily, I have a good support system at home — good fiancée, good brother, good mom, good friends, good teammates. I was in the gym training as much as I could, and once I came back, I fell in love with it again. I think this is just what’s in my DNA —it’s just what I do —so no matter how many times I run away from it or my knees give out, it’s just something I’m gonna do until I’m too old.”