Brandon Moreno Bent On Proving He's The Best

“I had a lot of moments before with the promotion. I think I deserve the title shot right now, even before Cody Garbrandt, even before Alex Perez,” he says plainly. “But here I am, and I have an amazing opportunity against Brandon Royval to show my skills; my new skills…I evolve every single day.”

Ever since Henry Cejudo moved on from the 125-pound ranks, the division has been a Wild West of moving parts and moving targets. After a brief, one-fight stint in LFA, Moreno hasn’t been defeated in his three-fight return to the UFC and boasts impressive outings versus mainstays like Kai Kara-France and Jussier Formiga. Even still, Moreno may have to exercise some patience before arriving at his moment, something he understands as he tries to take a longer view.