Brad Tavares: A Veteran’s Approach

“As I’ve gone along in my career, that’s gotten much better,” Tavares said. “Give yourself that 24 hours, be depressed, sad, and cry or do whatever you got to do. You have your one day, but the next day you got to get over it, and we’ve got to get ready for the next guy. “

This weekend, Tavares faces JunYong Park, who has been getting close to the middleweight rankings. It was a fight that was originally scheduled for July 20, but Park was forced to pull out after making weight because of a medical issue. It was scheduled to be a co-main event the first time around, and for take two, they are in the same position for UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira.

Both Tavares and Park went through entire fight camps, and to have the bout cancelled on weigh-in day was irritating for both. Fight camps demand a lot of effort, and after going through one, Tavares wanted to make sure he recovered.