Brad Tavares: Keeps It Going

Take his UFC 292 bout last year with Chris Weidman, for example. The two longtime middleweights crossed paths ahead of their fight and ended up spending quite a bit of time together.

That was a different experience for Tavares, not that he’s uninterested in being friendly or toward an opponent, but trading stories, meeting family and friends, and hanging out before meeting in the Octagon? That hasn’t happened before.

“It was a first for me,” Tavares told UFC.com. “I’ve never really spent so much time like that with my opponent.”