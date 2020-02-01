Brad Riddell Always Shows Up

Well the $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus certainly helped.

With that win over Jamie Mullarkey, Riddell is confident that he proved he belongs in the UFC and has the talent to make an immediate impact on the lightweight division.

“There’s two things you can do when there are that many people in the stadium: let the energy use you, or you can use it and I feel like I used it,” Riddell said. “It was a great night.”

It was the type of night that a fighter may never experience in their career. But aside from the extra cash in his pocket and the number added to the win column, the biggest thing that Riddell learned is that he has always been made for the UFC.