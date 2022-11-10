Brad Riddell Aims To Deliver An Impressive Performance

Not only because he’s thrilled to be facing a highly respected veteran in Renato Moicano, but because the fight is taking place at Madison Square Garden. “Quake” wants to make sure he turns up for UFC fans and delivers a fight worthy of being remembered.

“It’s like ancient fighting history in there. It’s an energy that is stuck in the walls,” Riddell told UFC.com. “A lot of fighters will never get to fight in MSG in their entire career. People that are a lot more famous than me or a lot more famous than any of us, they might never get to do it. So, it’s an amazing opportunity and gift, I guess you could say. It’s definitely on the bucket list, that’s for sure, and I get to tick it off.”

The talented lightweight is one of four Kiwis competing on UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, which is headlined by City Kickboxing teammate and close friend Israel Adesanya. The whole CKB team rolled up to the hotel in New York City with almost 50 people.