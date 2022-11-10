Brad Riddell Aims To Deliver An Impressive Performance

Brad Riddell has high hopes that his seventh UFC appearance will be his best one yet.
Not only because he’s thrilled to be facing a highly respected veteran in Renato Moicano, but because the fight is taking place at Madison Square Garden. “Quake” wants to make sure he turns up for UFC fans and delivers a fight worthy of being remembered.
“It’s like ancient fighting history in there. It’s an energy that is stuck in the walls,” Riddell told UFC.com. “A lot of fighters will never get to fight in MSG in their entire career. People that are a lot more famous than me or a lot more famous than any of us, they might never get to do it. So, it’s an amazing opportunity and gift, I guess you could say. It’s definitely on the bucket list, that’s for sure, and I get to tick it off.”
The talented lightweight is one of four Kiwis competing on UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, which is headlined by City Kickboxing teammate and close friend Israel Adesanya. The whole CKB team rolled up to the hotel in New York City with almost 50 people.
It’s truly a New York City takeover. They even had shirts made.
“It’s fun, man. We love when all the boys come out and we are able to establish that family feeling,” Riddell said. “It’s definitely good vibes heading into the fight for all of us.”
Riddell needs all the good vibes, as he will enter the fray looking to put a halt to his two-fight skid. Getting back in the win column by any means is the only thing on Riddell’s mind.
“Winning is everything,” Riddell said. “It’s essential in this game, period. You just have to win.
“Obviously, I’ve had two losses, but I don’t think it’s like a portrayal of me being a bad fighter or getting worse as a fighter or something like that; it’s just a fickle game. If you make a mistake, you pay for it,” Riddell said. “It's more like mental fortitude that’s created for me, and resilience. I’ve lost before in my career; I’m still obviously fighting, and the first time I lost was a long, long time ago. If anyone thinks that a loss is going to deter me, obviously it doesn’t because I’m still in this sport.”
The losses to Rafael Fiziev and Jalin Turner only inspired Riddell to bring his best when he takes on Moicano.
That’s great news for fight fans who’ll be in attendance. Riddell has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting fighters in the lightweight division thanks to Fight of the Night battles with Jamie Mullarkey and Drew Dober.
And it’s easy to see why the UFC wanted to see this matchup between Moicano and Riddell. Both fighters put on a show, both fighters leave it all in the Octagon, and they both need a big win.
“People are saying Fight of the Night and 100% it could be, but I think it’s going to be more technical than what people think it could be. Moicano does get in there and fight, but he’s also quite patient, as well,” Riddell said. “It’s an awesome fight to have and I’ve never had an easy fight. I don’t want an easy fight.”
“He’s good at everything, but so am I.”
If Riddell can get the result he’s looking for, it will put him right back on track as one of the top lightweight fighters in the world.
And if he can do it in epic fashion, he can make a memory in MSG that will last a lifetime.
