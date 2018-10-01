Brad Katona Is On A New Level

The 19-year-old had been on the rise already and started garnering greater national attention when she won the Rogers Cup at home in Toronto earlier this summer. Now with her triumph in the final major of the season, Andreescu should claim the Lou Marsh Award as the country’s top athlete and become the newest household name the country pins all of its tennis hopes on going forward.

Because that’s what happens up here in Canada in just about every sport outside of hockey: someone shows flashes of potential or enjoys a little success and they’re instantly adopted as “The Country’s Greatest Hope” in that particular sport and saddled with lofty, often crippling expectations.

Now, Andreescu has done more than show flashes of potential — she steeled herself away to defeat the greatest female tennis player of all-time in her first Grand Slam final — and deserves to be a major national story every time she steps onto the court. However, numerous others have been ticketed for greatness and thrust into the spotlight quickly, only to fail to live up to the grand projections and struggle under the weight of an entire nation.

The search for Canada’s “next big thing” in the mixed martial arts world was ongoing even when Georges St-Pierre was still reigning over the UFC welterweight division, but has only intensified since his departure.

The latest competitor to be cast in the role is Brad Katona, the 27-year-old Winnipeg native who won the featherweight competition on Season 27 of The Ultimate Fighter as a member of Team Cormier and followed it up with a dominant effort against Matthew Lopez in his sophomore showing at UFC 231 five months later.