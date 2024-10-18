Brad Katona: ‘Just Let It Fly’

Last summer, Katona won back-to-back fights in the venue on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 to cement his place in the finale. At UFC 292 in Boston, he defeated Cody Gibson to become the first two-time winner in TUF history.

The 32-year-old Canadian has since competed inside the Octagon twice in 2024. He suffered his first setback in three years in January, dropping a decision to Garrett Armfield. He rebounded well in June, defeating Jesse Butler decisively to get back in the win column. While amassing over 10 minutes of control time and outstriking his opponent 2:1 through 15 minutes sounds like a performance to be proud of, Katona feels he should’ve done more to accurately represent he and his coaches’ hard work in the lead-up.

Order UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

“There’s some moments in that fight that just shouldn’t have happened and that’s on me, so there’s a lot of responsibility you have to take,” Katona said. “You have to take ownership. There were moments there where my coaches coached me better than that. Over the weeks, we prepared exactly not to do that. So, the big thing was some accountability on it where you can’t point the finger. Yes, we did get the result, and I was happy I got a win, but I know I’m capable of more and that’s on me.”

As is the case after most combat sports competitions, Katona walked away from the fight with a handful of nagging injuries. Rather than returning home, Katona took his time to recover at the UFC Performance Institute, and focused a lot of his energy on strength and conditioning to help not only recover, but hopefully prevent these injuries from recurring in the future.