Brad Katona Found Peace In The Process

“It makes you just appreciate what you have,” Katona told UFC.com. “It completely changes you. I still feel like I'm the same person, but I'm a little harder, and it's going to be is going to be impossible to break me.”

When he made the walk at UFC 231 more than five years ago (“Where did that time go?” Katona laughs), he was an undefeated 26-year-old in a red-hot bantamweight division.

Now 32 years old, Katona believes the time off the roster “hardened” him. He admits to having a bit of a “sheltered” existence before then, one that included earning an engineering degree from the University of Manitoba before pursuing mixed martial arts full-time. His passion and drive were always present, as was the necessary grit and toughness required to fight professionally, but he cannot deny the way the journey back to the Octagon impacted him.

“I'm such a different fighter, such a different human than I was then,” he said. “It was a difficult road, but it's making me definitely appreciate everything. Not like I didn’t before, but really now it's just (about) soaking it up and enjoying it, and (I’ll) have a smile on my face all week.”