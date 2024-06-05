BRAD KATONA: ADDRESSING THE BOTTLENECK

“We blew his engine,” Katona began, reflecting on his January clash with Garrett Armfield where he seized control of the contest in the final round, only to land on the wrong side of a unanimous decision result that halted his five-fight winning streak. “He blew out in that third round, but we need that earlier, so how do we make that happen earlier? Obviously, put on a faster pace from the beginning, but how do you do that?

“You kind of act like the five-year-old and ask, ‘Why? Why? Why?’ Eventually, we came down to if I feel safe and secure with my defensive work, then I’ll go. If I’m not going, it’s probably because of hesitation about scoring — a jab landing and now I need to make that back.

“You hear people say ‘point fighting’ and I think that’s dismissing it a little bit because we’ve seen Armfield stop many guys, so he had the power,” continued the analytical and introspective Canadian, who takes on Jesse Butler on the preliminary portion of Saturday’s fight card from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. “For me, I think I was respecting it a bit too much and I didn’t have the skills to hold my ground.