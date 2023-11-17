Both Fighting And Coaching Push Trey Ogden

Ogden’s mindset, along with his technical knowledge, made Marathon MMA an attractive option for UFC fighters looking for a new training home after Glory MMA head coach got suspended, and thus far, Mike Breeden, Miles Johns and Garrett Armfield have settled in on Metcalf Ave.

“Every contracted UFC fighter in my gym is coming off of a win except me, which will change this week,” said Ogden with a chuckle, eager to catch up to his charges when he steps into the APEX on Saturday. If he does, he’ll have a clean slate heading into the new year, for both himself and his fighters. That begs another question, one that he hasn’t fielded too often.

What's the most exciting feeling – winning a fight or seeing one of his fighters getting their hand raised?

“They feel so similar to me, which is good because I have a hard time picturing myself not fighting anymore,” he said. “I have a hard time picturing myself walking away from the intensity of combat. My world right now, so close to a fight, is so different than it is if I don't have a fight contracted, even though I live the same lifestyle every day. Martial arts has been a spiritual journey. It's my journey of self-mastery, self-improvement and self-knowing. This is how I explore my own being. This is how I relate to the world, and it has been for so long. And so I get worried about whether I’ll be satisfied with my life when this is over? But then I go out with Mike Breeden to Abu Dhabi, and we have this freaking crazy comeback knockout where he is barking at the dude and he's throwing his hands up and the arena pops, and you feel it in your chest and it's like, wow. Then he knocks the guy out and you see his genuine joy and success. And I know the journey it took to get to that moment and what that means to him and what it means to me. And we did it. I'm getting chills right now, even remembering it. And I think to myself, wow, I don't really need to fight anymore because this is just as good. Even when I have an amateur debut fight in a regional show in the middle of Missouri where there's a hundred people in the crowd, it's the same. I don't really know why, but it's an amazing feeling. And so, as long as I can coach, I don't think I need to fight any more for my spirit.”