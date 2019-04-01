Boston Salmon To Use His Past To Fuel His Future

And yet, that was the reality for Boston Salmon.

The first fighter to earn a contract from Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017, Salmon battled injuries and cancelled bouts before finally making his first steps into the Octagon at UFC 236 in April. Before he could get settled, however, the fight was over. His opponent, Khalid Taha, threw an overhand right that Salmon parried, but before the Hawaiian could counter with a hook, Taha’s own left hand caught Salmon flush. A quick scramble later, and the fight was called. Although Salmon felt like the referee called it early, there wasn’t anything he could do.

“It came down to me not pulling the trigger,” Salmon told UFC.com. “I got humiliated in front of a million fans, and that’s what it really came down to. I didn’t pull the trigger.”