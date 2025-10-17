Book Review | Boxing: The 100 Greatest Fighters

In Boxing: The 100 Greatest Fighters, author Thomas Gerbasi offers a compelling method for assembling such a list. First and foremost, as he makes clear: this is his list. You’re free to agree—or not. Second, Gerbasi outlines his criteria for selecting and ranking the greats: talent, determination, dominance during their era, level of competition, and his favorite factor—impact.

So, who are the 100 fighters who left a mark on the sport, both inside and outside the ring? That’s what this book sets out to answer.

ORDER: Boxing: The 100 Greatest Fighters

Many books have tried to rank the best in what is arguably one of the world’s toughest and most unforgiving sports. Whether or not you agree with his picks, Gerbasi’s effort is a success. Even if you take issue with some names, it’s hard to argue with the thoughtful system he’s created and the historical depth it brings.

Take Miguel Canto, for example—a name rarely mentioned in debates about the best Mexican fighter of all time. Yet Gerbasi includes him, recognizing the technical brilliance that earned Canto the nickname El Maestro (The Master). In a culture where grit and aggression often outshine finesse, Canto's refined style deserves its place.

Then there’s Joe Gans, whose nickname The Old Master seems oddly placed on a fighter who died at just 35. But his record—147–10–16, 6 no contests, and 101 knockouts—makes it clear. Gans earns his spot not only for stats but for participating in what many called The Fight of the Century—a 42-round epic in 1906 against Oscar Nelson. But Gerbasi also honors Gans’ historical role: a Black champion during a time of rising racial injustice in the U.S. In that very fight, despite winning by disqualification, Gans—the champion—was paid half of what his white opponent earned.