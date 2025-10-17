Book Review | Boxing: The 100 Greatest Fighters

Any boxing fan could give you their list of the greatest fighters of their time—maybe their top three, five, even ten. Sometimes not even favorites, just the best, as objectively as possible.
But when it comes to making a serious list of the 100 greatest boxers in history, the task becomes far more complex. There’s too much to consider—too much history, too much legacy. Certain names are non-negotiable on any list: Muhammad Ali, Julio César Chávez, Rocky Marciano, Pacquiao, Mayweather Jr., and so on.
But what about Bob Foster, Arturo Gatti, Emile Griffith, Wilfredo Gómez, Barney Ross, or Lucia Rijker? What about Amanda Serrano—or even Laila Ali? These names might not come to mind as easily.
Any attempt to rank the best—be it an athlete, a chef, a writer, a musician—inevitably invites scrutiny. That’s especially true in sports, where competition is the very foundation.
In Boxing: The 100 Greatest Fighters, author Thomas Gerbasi offers a compelling method for assembling such a list. First and foremost, as he makes clear: this is his list. You’re free to agree—or not. Second, Gerbasi outlines his criteria for selecting and ranking the greats: talent, determination, dominance during their era, level of competition, and his favorite factor—impact.
So, who are the 100 fighters who left a mark on the sport, both inside and outside the ring? That’s what this book sets out to answer.
Many books have tried to rank the best in what is arguably one of the world’s toughest and most unforgiving sports. Whether or not you agree with his picks, Gerbasi’s effort is a success. Even if you take issue with some names, it’s hard to argue with the thoughtful system he’s created and the historical depth it brings.
Take Miguel Canto, for example—a name rarely mentioned in debates about the best Mexican fighter of all time. Yet Gerbasi includes him, recognizing the technical brilliance that earned Canto the nickname El Maestro (The Master). In a culture where grit and aggression often outshine finesse, Canto's refined style deserves its place.
Then there’s Joe Gans, whose nickname The Old Master seems oddly placed on a fighter who died at just 35. But his record—147–10–16, 6 no contests, and 101 knockouts—makes it clear. Gans earns his spot not only for stats but for participating in what many called The Fight of the Century—a 42-round epic in 1906 against Oscar Nelson. But Gerbasi also honors Gans’ historical role: a Black champion during a time of rising racial injustice in the U.S. In that very fight, despite winning by disqualification, Gans—the champion—was paid half of what his white opponent earned.
Gerbasi doesn’t shy away from controversy either. “It’s always difficult to write about a boxer who (A) is no longer alive to defend himself, and (B) was convicted of murder,” he writes, introducing Carlos Monzón. The Argentine great spent his final years in prison after killing the mother of his child in 1988. One of Argentina’s most polarizing sports figures, Monzón earns his place for what he achieved in the ring—even if history later revealed the darker sides of his character.
These are just three of the 100 stories that make this book a must-have for any boxing fan’s library. And there's added excitement in knowing that some of the fighters on the list are still active, giving us a chance to witness their legacies evolve in real time.
As a final treat, Gerbasi includes bonus rankings: best fights, best knockouts, and best fighters by nations—a perfect dessert to a rich, compelling feast of boxing history.