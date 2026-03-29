Bonus Coverage | UFC Seattle

The Octagon landed at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington for a fight night packed with 13 bouts featuring established names and rising threats across multiple divisions. The card was headlined by a middleweight clash between Israel Adesanya and Joe Pyfer, as the two ranked 185ers worked to earn that statement making win. Meanwhile the co-main event saw former Women's Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber run it back in a flyweight rematch that took five years in the making. As the cage doors closed on the night, a few standout performances rose above the rest, earning those fighters a little extra money to take home.
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Joe Pyfer
Joe Pyfer just picked up the biggest win of his career, stopping former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the second round.
The fight started to open up as both men exchanged heavy shots, but once Pyfer hurt Adesanya, he made the smart decision to bring the fight to the ground. From there, he took control and flattened him out, and finished the job with strikes.
Watch Every UFC Event On Paramount+
It was a complete performance from Pyfer, showing not just power but composure and awareness in a key moment. Now riding a four-fight win streak, “Bodybagz” made it clear he’s ready to be taken seriously among the top names at 185.
Performance Of The Night: Alexa Grasso
Alexa Grasso just delivered one of the best finishes of 2026 thus far!
In the middle of a striking exchange, she landed a perfectly timed left hand that caught Maycee Barber clean and stunning her before she could hit the canvas.
Prelim Results | Main Card Results | Official Scorecards
The finish snapped Barber’s seven-fight streak and marked a huge return to form for Grasso. It was sharp, fast, and easily one of the standout knockouts of the night.
Fight Of The Night: Tofiq Musayev vs Ignacio Bahamondes
Tofiq Musayev closed out the prelims with a hard-fought win over Ignacio Bahamondes in a fight that was guaranteed to get messy.
Musayev found success with his pressure and ground-and-pound late, where he controlled long stretches and did visible damage.
There were moments of controversy mixed in with the action, but overall, it was an entertaining battle that kept a high pace from start to finish. Musayev’s physicality and control ultimately made the difference on the scorecards in a fight that didn’t lack drama.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer, live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on March 28, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.