Bonus Coverage | UFC Seattle

The fight started to open up as both men exchanged heavy shots, but once Pyfer hurt Adesanya, he made the smart decision to bring the fight to the ground. From there, he took control and flattened him out, and finished the job with strikes.

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It was a complete performance from Pyfer, showing not just power but composure and awareness in a key moment. Now riding a four-fight win streak, “Bodybagz” made it clear he’s ready to be taken seriously among the top names at 185.

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