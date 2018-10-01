Bonus Coverage: UFC Saint Petersburg

Beginning a fight night with four finishes in a row is a great way to start the evening, but it didn’t end there as both heavyweight showdowns didn’t make it out of the first round.

Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik went to war for the majority of the first round, but the power and clinch game of Overeem overwhelmed Oleinik. “The Demolition Man” was able withstand an early onslaught from the submission specialist, who seemed more than happy to stand and trade shots with the K1 legend.

With six finishes in eleven fights, it was a tough night to decide which athletes were going to be given bonuses. Here’s how things played out: