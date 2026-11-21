The Octagon landed in Qatar for the second time in as many years with a card stacked with storied veterans, former champions, and high-stakes moments from top to bottom. Four performances stole the show, and those athletes are walking away with an extra $100k to show for it.
Performance Of The Night: Navajo Stirling
A single punch launched Navajo Stirling from hypothetical title conversations to one of the most clear-cut contenders to challenge for the light heavyweight belt.
A relatively close first round saw big shots and even bigger composure from Stirling, who navigated the trademark Prochazka storm with relative ease.
Picking his shots and not falling victim to the traps set by Prochazka’s unpredictable style, Stirling dipped under a straight before landing an overhand right of his own, sending the former light heavyweight champion barreling to the canvas.
A few follow up shots were all it took for Stirling to put an exclamation mark on his first UFC main event with just two seconds remaining in round 2.
For the man who has been pedal to the metal for the entirety of 2026, Stirling has certainly earned a break as he weighs the decisions ahead of what could be next. There are a lot of questions, but one thing is clear: four wins in 2026, all coming by way of finish, has created the strongest case for Stirling to earn the title of fighter of the year.
Performance Of The Night: Amir Albazi
Amir Albazi bounced back from more than two years of adversity, earning his first Octagon win since June of 2023 with a huge submission in the final measures of round three.
“The Prince” earned the judges’ favor on the scorecards in round one, comfortably controlling the flow of the fight. A point deduction occurred in the second due to a fence grab by Albazi, who rallied in the second half of the fight to dominate positionally, opening up the opportunity for the rear-naked choke submission, the sixth of his career, with just 26 seconds remaining.
Performance Of The Night: Diyar Nurgozhay
In his fifth Octagon showing, Diyar Nurgozhay made it three in a row in 2026 after a head kick and a few follow up strikes closed things out early in round two over Alik Lorenz.
The first round saw the Kazakh control all movement on the feet before launching a high kick that earned the light heavyweight his second UFC finish, and first bonus-worthy performance.
Performance Of The Night: John Mitchell
Four days’ notice was no problem for Cork’s own John Mitchell, who didn’t hesitate at the opportunity to answer the call — even if that meant fighting a former teammate.
Shaking off any debut jitters early in the first round, Mitchell found his footing in the striking before finding the perfect opening for a step-in knee that landed flush on the chin of Shoaib Yousaf. Only a few follow-up shots were necessary before referee Kerry Hatley stepped in.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2026. This event airs at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.