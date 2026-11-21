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Picking his shots and not falling victim to the traps set by Prochazka’s unpredictable style, Stirling dipped under a straight before landing an overhand right of his own, sending the former light heavyweight champion barreling to the canvas.

A few follow up shots were all it took for Stirling to put an exclamation mark on his first UFC main event with just two seconds remaining in round 2.

For the man who has been pedal to the metal for the entirety of 2026, Stirling has certainly earned a break as he weighs the decisions ahead of what could be next. There are a lot of questions, but one thing is clear: four wins in 2026, all coming by way of finish, has created the strongest case for Stirling to earn the title of fighter of the year.

Performance Of The Night: Amir Albazi

Amir Albazi bounced back from more than two years of adversity, earning his first Octagon win since June of 2023 with a huge submission in the final measures of round three.