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Shamil Gaziev, Brando Pericic, Carlos Prates, Quillan Salkilld
Fight Coverage

Bonus Coverage | UFC Perth

The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At RAC Arena On May 2, 2026
May. 2, 2026

For the first time ever, the fans in Australia were treated to a primetime show. With a handful of Australian talent on the card in Perth, here are the performances that shined the most. 

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards 

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: Carlos Prates 

Carlos Prates of Brazil knees Jack Della Maddalena of Australia in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena on May 02, 2026 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)
Carlos Prates of Brazil knees Jack Della Maddalena of Australia in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena on May 02, 2026 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Carlos Prates finished a former welterweight champion for the second straight fight and made it look easy. Facing hometown favorite Jack Della Maddalena was no problem for 'The Nightmare', who clicked on all cylinders throughout the fight.

After the Perth native landed a takedown at the end of the first round, the Brazilian picked up the pace in the second, landing knees, kicks and elbows that severely hurt Della Maddalena. The pressure continued in the third as Prates kept landing leg kicks that sent the Australian to the canvas and forced the stoppage. The win — Prates' third straight — left the Fighting Card calling for his shot at the title in the near future.

Performance Of The Night: Quillan Salkilld 

Quillan Salkilld Stops Beneil Dariush In Round One | UFC Perth
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Quillan Salkilld Stops Beneil Dariush In Round One | UFC Perth
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Perth's Quillan Salkilld passed his first test in the rankings with flying colors, finishing No. 12-ranked contender Beneil Dariush in the first round. The Australian weathered an early storm after being knocked down by Dariush and rebounded, landing punches that dropped Dariush and put him in danger.

The win marked his second stoppage victory this year and put him in the pool of contenders at 155 pounds.

Fight Of The Night: Brando Pericic vs Shamil Gaziev 

Brando Pericic of Australia and Shamil Gaziev of Russia trade punches in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena on May 02, 2026 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)
Brando Pericic of Australia and Shamil Gaziev of Russia trade punches in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena on May 02, 2026 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Right before the fight, UFC reporter McKenzie Pavacich said it would be a clash of heavyweight hitters, and that's exactly what it was.

Brando Pericic secured the biggest win of his career and will enter the rankings next week after stopping Shamil Gaziev in the second round. Both fighters landed punches, with the City Kickboxing fighter throwing more volume and leaving many to wonder how Gaziev was still standing. Midway through the second, the heavyweights were separated from the fence and Pericic kept throwing strikes, eventually landing a right hand that ended the fight.

Gross Total Revenue: USD $3,074,696/ AUD $4,270,412

Attendance: 13,839 (sold out)

Records: Highest grossing UFC Fight Night in Australian and New Zealand history

 

UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs Prates took place live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on May 2, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!

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