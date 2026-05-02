Bonus Coverage | UFC Perth

Carlos Prates finished a former welterweight champion for the second straight fight and made it look easy. Facing hometown favorite Jack Della Maddalena was no problem for 'The Nightmare', who clicked on all cylinders throughout the fight.

After the Perth native landed a takedown at the end of the first round, the Brazilian picked up the pace in the second, landing knees, kicks and elbows that severely hurt Della Maddalena. The pressure continued in the third as Prates kept landing leg kicks that sent the Australian to the canvas and forced the stoppage. The win — Prates' third straight — left the Fighting Card calling for his shot at the title in the near future.

Performance Of The Night: Quillan Salkilld