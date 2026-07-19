Bonus Coverage | UFC Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City played host to an entertaining night of action as UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman delivered finishes, back-and-forth battles, and a five-round main event worthy of Fight of the Night. Once the dust settled, a handful of fighters earned some extra cash for their efforts.
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Felipe Franco
Felipe Franco impressed in his return to light heavyweight with a dominant second round stoppage against Levi Rodrigues Jr.
After settling into the fight, Franco mixed his striking with timely takedowns and repeatedly advanced to dominant positions on the mat. The finish earned Franco his first UFC victory and showed why he's a prospect to keep an eye on at 205 pounds.
Performance Of The Night: Tommy McMillen
Tommy McMillen kept the pressure on from the opening bell, wearing down Alberto Montes before earning a third-round TKO on tonight's prelim card.
Despite Montes having moments of success early in the bout, McMillen's pace, body work, and high-volume striking took over as the fight went on. A late surge sealed the stoppage and capped off a record-setting performance for the unbeaten featherweight.
Fight Of The Night: Dricus Du Plessis vs Kamaru Usman
Dricus Du Plessis and Kamaru Usman closed out the night with a competitive five-round battle that earned them tonights honors.
Du Plessis controlled much of the action with his style and repeatedly landing powerful shots that had Usman hurt early. The former welterweight champion rallied as the fight progressed, but Du Plessis remained on top through the championship rounds to secure a unanimous decision victory.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman, live from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on July 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.