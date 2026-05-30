Bonus Coverage | UFC Macau

Macau played host to an event filled with momentum-shifting performances and highlight-reel moments at UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo. Rising prospects continued their climb, veterans reminded everyone why they remain contenders, and several fighters left Galaxy Arena with statement-making finishes. Take a look back at the fighters who separated themselves from the pack and earned a little extra for their work inside the Octagon.
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Song Yadong
Song Yadong capped off the night in Macau with a statement victory by submitting former champion Deiveson Figueiredo in the second round of their main event clash.
Following a closely contested first frame, Song took control in Round 2 and made the most of a takedown attempt from Figueiredo. From there he successfully secured the guillotine choke that brought the fight to an immediate end.
In front of a roaring home crowd, Song added another signature win to his resume and continued his rise in the bantamweight ranks.
Performance Of The Night: Kai Asakura
Kai Asakura made his return to bantamweight quick, stopping Cameron Smotherman with a first-round knockout.
A clean right hand stunned Smotherman early before Asakura closed the show with a follow-up left that ended the contest just 1:50 into the opening frame. It was an impressive bounce-back performance for the Japanese standout and a reminder of the danger he brings to the bantamweight ranks.
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Fight Of The Night: Alonzo Menifield vs Zhang Mingyang
Alonzo Menifield secured a first-round TKO finish in the wild firefight against Zhang Mingyang in the night's co-main event.
Neither man wasted time looking for openings as they traded heavy shots from the start in a fast-paced battle. Late in the round, Menifield finally found the breakthrough, hurting Mingyang with a clean shot before swarming with follow-up strikes to earn the stoppage.
UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo took place live from Galaxy Arena in Macao SAR, China on May 30, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!