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Bonus Coverage | UFC Macau

The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At Galaxy Arena On May 30, 2026
May. 30, 2026

Macau played host to an event filled with momentum-shifting performances and highlight-reel moments at UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo. Rising prospects continued their climb, veterans reminded everyone why they remain contenders, and several fighters left Galaxy Arena with statement-making finishes. Take a look back at the fighters who separated themselves from the pack and earned a little extra for their work inside the Octagon.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards 

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: Song Yadong

Song Yadong capped off the night in Macau with a statement victory by submitting former champion Deiveson Figueiredo in the second round of their main event clash.

Song Yadong of China punches Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on May 30, 2026 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Song Yadong of China punches Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on May 30, 2026 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Following a closely contested first frame, Song took control in Round 2 and made the most of a takedown attempt from Figueiredo. From there he successfully secured the guillotine choke that brought the fight to an immediate end.

In front of a roaring home crowd, Song added another signature win to his resume and continued his rise in the bantamweight ranks.

Performance Of The Night: Kai Asakura

Kai Asakura made his return to bantamweight quick, stopping Cameron Smotherman with a first-round knockout.

Kai Asakura Closes The Show In The First Round | UFC Macau
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Kai Asakura Closes The Show In The First Round | UFC Macau
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A clean right hand stunned Smotherman early before Asakura closed the show with a follow-up left that ended the contest just 1:50 into the opening frame. It was an impressive bounce-back performance for the Japanese standout and a reminder of the danger he brings to the bantamweight ranks.

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Fight Of The Night: Alonzo Menifield vs Zhang Mingyang

Alonzo Menifield secured a first-round TKO finish in the wild firefight against Zhang Mingyang in the night's co-main event.

Alonzo Menifield punches Zhang Mingyang of China in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on May 30, 2026 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Alonzo Menifield punches Zhang Mingyang of China in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on May 30, 2026 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Neither man wasted time looking for openings as they traded heavy shots from the start in a fast-paced battle. Late in the round, Menifield finally found the breakthrough, hurting Mingyang with a clean shot before swarming with follow-up strikes to earn the stoppage.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo took place live from Galaxy Arena in Macao SAR, China on May 30, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!