Bonus Coverage | UFC Macau

Following a closely contested first frame, Song took control in Round 2 and made the most of a takedown attempt from Figueiredo. From there he successfully secured the guillotine choke that brought the fight to an immediate end.

In front of a roaring home crowd, Song added another signature win to his resume and continued his rise in the bantamweight ranks.

Performance Of The Night: Kai Asakura

Kai Asakura made his return to bantamweight quick, stopping Cameron Smotherman with a first-round knockout.