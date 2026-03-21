Bonus Coverage | UFC London

After a quiet first round, Dyer came out much sharper in the second and started landing with real authority. Once she hurt Oliveira, she didn’t let up, mixing in clean punches and a head kick before swarming for the finish along the fence.

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It was a strong first impression from the London native, who looked poised early and dangerous once she found her opening. A big debut, a hometown finish, and a very fun start to her UFC run.

Performance Of The Night: Iwo Baraniewski

Iwo Baraniewski kept his habit of ending fights ridiculously fast. The undefeated Polish heavyweight stormed at Austen Lane right away, cracked him with a huge combination, and jumped on the finish almost instantly.