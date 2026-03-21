Bonus Coverage | UFC London

The UFC was back in London bringing another action-packed night to The O2 with rising contenders, high-stakes matchups, and plenty of fighters looking to make a statement. Headlined by a featherweight clash between unbeaten contenders Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy, the card had no shortage of intrigue from top to bottom. And with so many strong performances across the night, only a handful of fighters did enough to separate themselves from the pack and head home with a bonus.
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Shanelle Dyer
Shanelle Dyer gave the home crowd something to cheer about in her UFC debut as she turned up the heat in Round 2 to stop Ravena Oliveira.
After a quiet first round, Dyer came out much sharper in the second and started landing with real authority. Once she hurt Oliveira, she didn’t let up, mixing in clean punches and a head kick before swarming for the finish along the fence.
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It was a strong first impression from the London native, who looked poised early and dangerous once she found her opening. A big debut, a hometown finish, and a very fun start to her UFC run.
Performance Of The Night: Iwo Baraniewski
Iwo Baraniewski kept his habit of ending fights ridiculously fast. The undefeated Polish heavyweight stormed at Austen Lane right away, cracked him with a huge combination, and jumped on the finish almost instantly.
Just like that, it was over in under 30 seconds.
Prelim Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+
That’s now back-to-back rapid-fire finishes to start his UFC career, and he still hasn’t needed much time to make his point. Baraniewski is staying unbeaten, staying dangerous, and looking like a serious problem every time the cage door closes.
Fight Of The Night: Mason Jones vs Axel Sola
Mason Jones and Axel Sola turned the end of the prelims into a war. Sola rocked Jones early with a spinning shot that sent him to the canvas, but Jones recovered fast and fired right back.
From there, the two lightweights stood their ground and traded in a gritty, blood-and-guts battle, with Jones gradually doing the cleaner work and leaving visible damage behind.
By the end of 15 wild minutes, Jones had done enough to get the nod on all three scorecards. The win keeps his streak rolling, hands Sola his first loss, and adds another action-packed chapter to Jones’ return run.
UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy took place live from The O2 in London, England On March 21, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!