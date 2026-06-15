Bonus Coverage | UFC Freedom 250

While Topuria has made a habit of crushing legends, he found his match in Gaethje. The two were measured in the first round with the veteran Gaethje finding success with his jab while Topuria worked his way into range to land heavy shots late in the opening frame. In the second round, Topuria found regular success to the body, dropping Gaethje before spending the rest of the round on top threatening submissions and dishing out ground-and-pound.

However, Topuria fatigued heavily, and Gaethje was able to find success with his right hand, stunning Topuria on several occasions. The damage on the former featherweight champion accumulating, a doctor was called into the Octagon but ultimately the fight continued as did the punishment Gaethje delivered. Even though Topuria regained his footing in the fourth round, Gaethje was a steady onslaught of violence, including a brutal knee while Topuria was getting back to his feet that shook “El Madator.” When it came time for the fifth and final round, Topuria’s corner called it a night, and Gaethje got his storybook moment at the White House.