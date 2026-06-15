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Ciryl Gane with UFC belts and Justin Gaethje punching Ilia Topuria
Fight Coverage

Bonus Coverage | UFC Freedom 250

Presented By Crypto.com & RAM: The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At The White House On June 14, 2026
Jun. 15, 2026

A night that had unique expectations was greeted with an unforgettable bunch of fights on the South Lawn of the White House people won’t soon forget. For the first time, each fight on the card ended in a knockout, which made choosing bonuses particularly difficult following the historic UFC Freedom 250. Stars like Diego Lopes and Sean O’Malley held serve while risers like Josh Hokit, Mauricio Ruffy and Bo Nickal made statements, but it was the fighters with championship gold in their sights that delivered the standout moments of the evening.

Results | Scorecards 

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: Justin Gaethje 

Total Performance Bonus: $425,000

  • $100k UFC Performance of the Night
  • $125k in USD1 sponsored World Liberty Financial
  • $200k in CRO sponsored by Crypto.com 
Justin Gaethje strikes Ilia Topuria of Spain in the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn at the White House on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Justin Gaethje strikes Ilia Topuria of Spain in the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn at the White House on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“The Highlight” accomplished his ultimate goal: the undisputed lightweight title. He had his hands full against the undefeated Ilia Topuria, who fought with the swagger and viscous precision that has become his signature. Gaethje hung tough, even when Topuria planted several punches to his midsection. By round three, Gaethje turned up the pace and found his rhythm, and it wasn’t long before Topuria’s face wore the usual damage that comes with fighting the proud American. Gaethje’s jab, uppercut out of the color tie and general pace proved too much as Topuria failed to answer the bell to start round five. 

Performance Of The Night: Ciryl Gane

Total Bonus: $425,000

  • $100k UFC Performance of the Night
  • $125k in USD1 sponsored World Liberty Financial
  • $200k in CRO sponsored by Crypto.com 
Ciryl Gane Stops Alex Pereira In Round 2, Wins Interim Heavyweight Title
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Ciryl Gane Stops Alex Pereira In Round 2, Wins Interim Heavyweight Title
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Most of the talk around the interim heavyweight title surrounded Alex Pereira’s pursuit of a third belt, Ciryl Gane went about his fight week and fight night as calm, cool and composed as ever. When it came time to fight, “Bon Gamin” reminded everyone why he has been the class of the division for the last six years as he methodically broke down “Poatan” before turning up the head and folding the Brazilian in the second round. The performance felt like a continuation of his brief bout with Tom Aspinall before eye pokes ended the night early, and now the Frenchman will have another chance to battle for undisputed gold down the line.

Fight Of The Night: Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje

Total Bonus: $400,000 to each athlete

  • $100k UFC Performance of the Night
  • $300k in CRO sponsored by Crypto.com 
Justin Gaethje strikes Ilia Topuria of Spain in the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn at the White House on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Justin Gaethje strikes Ilia Topuria of Spain in the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn at the White House on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

While Topuria has made a habit of crushing legends, he found his match in Gaethje. The two were measured in the first round with the veteran Gaethje finding success with his jab while Topuria worked his way into range to land heavy shots late in the opening frame. In the second round, Topuria found regular success to the body, dropping Gaethje before spending the rest of the round on top threatening submissions and dishing out ground-and-pound.

However, Topuria fatigued heavily, and Gaethje was able to find success with his right hand, stunning Topuria on several occasions. The damage on the former featherweight champion accumulating, a doctor was called into the Octagon but ultimately the fight continued as did the punishment Gaethje delivered. Even though Topuria regained his footing in the fourth round, Gaethje was a steady onslaught of violence, including a brutal knee while Topuria was getting back to his feet that shook “El Madator.” When it came time for the fifth and final round, Topuria’s corner called it a night, and Gaethje got his storybook moment at the White House. 

*All other winners receive the $25,000 UFC finish bonus

UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram took place live from The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. See the Official Results and Scorecards - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!

Tags
UFC White House
Washington DC
UFC Freedom 250 Presented By Crypto.com and RAM