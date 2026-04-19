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Bonus Coverage | UFC Winnipeg

The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At Canada Life Centre, On April 18, 2026
Apr. 19, 2026

The Octagon made its return to Winnipeg for the first time in years, bringing UFC action back to Canada with a fight night stacked with hungry contenders and rising names looking to break through. Headlined by a welterweight clash between former title challenger Gilbert Burns and hometown favorite Mike Malott, the card gave fighters a chance to make real noise in their divisions. When everything wrapped up, these are the handful of performances that earned fighters a bonus to cap off the night.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards 

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: Mike Malott

Mike Malott made the most of his moment on the big stage in Winnipeg. The Canadian turning in a dominant showing against Gilbert Burns before finishing the fight in the third round.

Mike Malott punches Gilbert Burns of Brazil in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Canada Life Centre on April 18, 2026 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Mike Malott punches Gilbert Burns of Brazil in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Canada Life Centre on April 18, 2026 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Malott controlled the pace early while landing the more effective shots and staying a step ahead through two rounds. But once he hurt Burns late, he didn’t let the opportunity slip and closed the show with ground strikes.

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The victory extends Malott’s streak to four and should move him into the welterweight rankings. It was a composed and confident performance that showed he’s ready for bigger challenges moving forward.

Performance Of The Night: Marcio Barbosa

Marcio Barbosa wasted no time introducing himself.

Marcio Barbosa Gets Statement KO In UFC Debut | UFC Winnipeg
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Marcio Barbosa Gets Statement KO In UFC Debut | UFC Winnipeg
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In his UFC debut he needed just over a minute to shut things down, catching Dennis Buzukja with a perfectly timed left hand that shut his lights out.

Prelim Results | Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

The quick finish adds to his run of early stoppages and highlights the kind of power he brings. It was a strong first impression and the type of performance that instantly puts a new name on the radar.

Fight Of The Night: Charles Jourdain vs Kyler Phillips

Charles Jourdain picked up a hard-earned win over Kyler Phillips in a fight that kept a high pace from start to finish. 

Charles Jourdain of Canada knees Kyler Phillips in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Canada Life Centre on April 18, 2026 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Charles Jourdain of Canada knees Kyler Phillips in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Canada Life Centre on April 18, 2026 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Phillips found success early with his wrestling but Jourdain stayed active in every position and as the clock kept ticking, Jourdain managed to take over with his striking. The judges sided with him across the board, giving him his third straight win since moving down to 135 pounds.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott took place live from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada on April 18, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!