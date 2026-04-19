Bonus Coverage | UFC Winnipeg

Malott controlled the pace early while landing the more effective shots and staying a step ahead through two rounds. But once he hurt Burns late, he didn’t let the opportunity slip and closed the show with ground strikes.

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The victory extends Malott’s streak to four and should move him into the welterweight rankings. It was a composed and confident performance that showed he’s ready for bigger challenges moving forward.

Performance Of The Night: Marcio Barbosa

Marcio Barbosa wasted no time introducing himself.