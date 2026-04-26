Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal

The Octagon stayed in the fight capital for UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal where a competitive night at the META APEX unfolded with plenty of close fights and a few standout finishes mixed in. The card proved to be a solid one, with technical battles on the prelims to bigger moments on the main card. The action led up to a key featherweight matchup between Aljamain Sterling and Youssef Zalal. By the end of the night, these are the handful of performances that rose above the rest and earned fighters a well-deserved bonus.
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Jackson McVey
Jackson McVey managed to start his 2026 run with picking up his first UFC win.
He closed the distance early, stayed in control, and once the fight opened up, he dropped Sedriques Dumas before locking in a submission. It was a clean first round finish that showed his ability to capitalize the moment.
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Performance Of The Night: Ryan Spann
Ryan Spann one again demonstrated a powerful finish to secure another stoppage win at heavyweight.
After a competitive first round, he found his opportunity in the second and landed a sharp combination that put Marcus Buchecha instantly down. The moment was a big reminder of the power Spann brings every time he steps into the Octagon.
Prelim Results | Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+
Fight Of The Night: Davey Grant vs Adrian Luna Martinetti
Davey Grant and Adrian Luna Martinetti went all three rounds to deliver one of the best matched and entertaining fights of the night.
Grant looked consistently fluid and sharp with his strikes throughout the bout but Martinetti never stopped engaging. They both had their moments across the 15 minutes but in the end, Grant did enough to edge it on the scorecards. It was the kind of fight where both men left with with a newfound respect from the audience.
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On April 25, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.