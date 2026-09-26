Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos

Stepping in on just two days’ notice, Hernandez connected early and quickly turned the fight into a grappling exchange. He found the guillotine and forced the tap just 50 seconds into the opening round. The undefeated prospect picked up his first UFC victory less than two weeks after earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Performance Of The Night: Yazmin Jauregui

Yazmin Jauregui made a statement in her return to the Octagon with a first-round finish over Vanessa Demopoulos.