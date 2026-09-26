Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos

The UFC returned to the Meta APEX in Las Vegas for a full night of action inside the Octagon. The finishes came early and the momentum carried all the way through the main card. When the night came to a close, these were the standout performances that earned some extra cash.
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Luis Hernandez
Luis Hernandez made the most of a last-minute opportunity with a first-round submission over Sedriques Dumas.
Stepping in on just two days’ notice, Hernandez connected early and quickly turned the fight into a grappling exchange. He found the guillotine and forced the tap just 50 seconds into the opening round. The undefeated prospect picked up his first UFC victory less than two weeks after earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.
Performance Of The Night: Yazmin Jauregui
Yazmin Jauregui made a statement in her return to the Octagon with a first-round finish over Vanessa Demopoulos.
Competing for the first time in two years, Jauregui found her rhythm early and hurt Demopoulos with a right hand. She kept the pressure on and unloaded with punches until the referee stepped in just over a minute into the fight. The victory moved Jauregui to 5-2 in the UFC and marked an impressive return for the 27-year-old.
Fight Of The Night: Raul Rosas Jr. vs Raoni Barcelos
Raul Rosas Jr. closed out his first UFC main event with a fifth-round stoppage over veteran Raoni Barcelos.
The two went back and forth in a bloody battle that tested Rosas Jr. deep into the fight. But in the fifth, the 21-year-old caught a second wind and gave the roaring crowd a show. Rosas Jr. pushed the pace before slamming Barcelos to the canvas to bring the fight to an end. The victory marked his sixth straight win and his first UFC main event success.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos took place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 26, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!