 Skip to main content
UFC Vegas 121 Bonus Coverage Hero
Fight Coverage

Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos

The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At Meta APEX On September 26, 2026
Sep. 27, 2026

The UFC returned to the Meta APEX in Las Vegas for a full night of action inside the Octagon. The finishes came early and the momentum carried all the way through the main card. When the night came to a close, these were the standout performances that earned some extra cash.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards 

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: Luis Hernandez

Luis Hernandez made the most of a last-minute opportunity with a first-round submission over Sedriques Dumas.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: Luis Hernandez secures a guillotine choke submission against Sedriques Dumas in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on September 26, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: Luis Hernandez secures a guillotine choke submission against Sedriques Dumas in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on September 26, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Z

Stepping in on just two days’ notice, Hernandez connected early and quickly turned the fight into a grappling exchange. He found the guillotine and forced the tap just 50 seconds into the opening round. The undefeated prospect picked up his first UFC victory less than two weeks after earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Performance Of The Night: Yazmin Jauregui

Yazmin Jauregui made a statement in her return to the Octagon with a first-round finish over Vanessa Demopoulos.

Yazmin Jauregui Finishes Vanessa Demopoulos In The Opening Round | UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Yazmin Jauregui Finishes Vanessa Demopoulos In The Opening Round | UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos
/

Competing for the first time in two years, Jauregui found her rhythm early and hurt Demopoulos with a right hand. She kept the pressure on and unloaded with punches until the referee stepped in just over a minute into the fight. The victory moved Jauregui to 5-2 in the UFC and marked an impressive return for the 27-year-old.

Fight Of The Night: Raul Rosas Jr. vs Raoni Barcelos

Raul Rosas Jr. closed out his first UFC main event with a fifth-round stoppage over veteran Raoni Barcelos.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: Raul Rosas Jr. punches Raoni Barcelos of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on September 26, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: Raul Rosas Jr. punches Raoni Barcelos of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on September 26, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The two went back and forth in a bloody battle that tested Rosas Jr. deep into the fight. But in the fifth, the 21-year-old caught a second wind and gave the roaring crowd a show. Rosas Jr. pushed the pace before slamming Barcelos to the canvas to bring the fight to an end. The victory marked his sixth straight win and his first UFC main event success.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos took place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 26, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card ResultsOfficial Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!

Tags
UFC Vegas 121