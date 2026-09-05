Bonus Coverage | UFC Paris

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The biggest performance of the night came in none other than the main event, where highly touted French prospect Salahdine Parnasse stunned the Parisian crowd with a first-round TKO over the tenured and ultra-experienced Dan Hooker.

A two-division champion outside of the UFC, Parnasse stepped into his already pressure-filled UFC debut on home soil in a five-round main event, but no one looked as comfortable as him once the first round began.

MORE: Watch Our Exclusive Post-Fight Interview With Parnasse

While known for his exceptional grappling, Parnasse kept it on the feet and engaged in a kickboxing match with Hooker, where Parnasse showcased extreme precision and power. About halfway through the opening round, Parnasse landed a body kick that got Hooker’s attention, then followed it up with a flurry of strikes up against the fence to send Hooker crashing to the canvas.

This is a massive first step in the UFC for Parnasse, who instantly enters the highly touted lightweight Top 15.

Performance Of The Night: Axel Sola