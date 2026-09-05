Bonus Coverage | UFC Paris

Action came in bunches today inside Accor Arena, as the fighters delivered top to bottom with exhilarating performances and jaw-dropping finishes throughout UFC Paris.
FULL COVERAGE: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
In a night full of standout performances, four stood above the rest and will head home with a little extra cash for their efforts. Here are UFC Paris’ bonus winners:
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Salahdine Parnasse
The biggest performance of the night came in none other than the main event, where highly touted French prospect Salahdine Parnasse stunned the Parisian crowd with a first-round TKO over the tenured and ultra-experienced Dan Hooker.
A two-division champion outside of the UFC, Parnasse stepped into his already pressure-filled UFC debut on home soil in a five-round main event, but no one looked as comfortable as him once the first round began.
MORE: Watch Our Exclusive Post-Fight Interview With Parnasse
While known for his exceptional grappling, Parnasse kept it on the feet and engaged in a kickboxing match with Hooker, where Parnasse showcased extreme precision and power. About halfway through the opening round, Parnasse landed a body kick that got Hooker’s attention, then followed it up with a flurry of strikes up against the fence to send Hooker crashing to the canvas.
This is a massive first step in the UFC for Parnasse, who instantly enters the highly touted lightweight Top 15.
Performance Of The Night: Axel Sola
Entering the Octagon for the third time in 2026, Axel Sola delivered the knockout of his career, putting away fellow countryman Farès Ziam in less than two minutes.
WATCH: Axel Sola Reacts To His Big KO Win
After 90 seconds of a feeling-out process, Sola uncorked a left hand that caught Ziam square on the chin, knocking him out before he even hit the canvas. That’s back-to-back finishes for the budding lightweight, who will soon hope to join Parnasse among the lightweight elite.
Performance Of The Night: Losene Keita
The main card kicked off with a bang as featherweight Losene Keita scored one of the most devastating knockouts of the night, with a celebration to match.
RELATED: Losene Keita Talks With UFC.com After His Win At UFC Paris
It took only two minutes for Keita to have Muhammad Naimov hurt on the feet. Keita was patient and bided his time until he found the perfect moment to unleash a right hand that caught Naimov right on the jaw, putting him out cold with one shot. Keita then scaled the Octagon wall, took a front-row seat in the stands and calmly celebrated with the fans.
Performance Of The Night: Mario Pinto
While not the cleanest performance on this list, rising heavyweight star Mario Pinto remained undefeated with a second-round stoppage of Ryan Spann, 55 seconds into Round 2.
MORE: Hear What Mario Pinto Had To Say Backstage
The first round was back-and-forth action, with both men landing near fight-ending blows. But at the start of the second, Pinto was simply too much for Spann as he overwhelmed him with ground-and-pound strikes until the referee eventually was forced to step in.
Gross Total Revenue: $4,365,335
Attendance: 15,687 (sold out)
Records: Highest grossing event in Accor Arena history
UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse took place live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 5, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!