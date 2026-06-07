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Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim

The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At Meta APEX On June 6, 2026
Jun. 7, 2026

It was a violent night at the UFC APEX that saw seven of 12 fights end in finishes. At the top of the card, the welterweight showdown between Belal Muhammad and rising contender Gabriel Bonfim delivered a fitting end to an action-packed evening, with both men looking to make a statement in one of the UFC's deepest divisions. In the end, these are the few who'll be leaving Las Vegas with some extra change in their pockets.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards 

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: Iwo Baraniewski

Iwo Baraniewski added another impressive finish to his growing resume by stopping Junior Tafa in the opening round.

Iwo Baraniewski of Poland Punch A UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim
Iwo Baraniewski of Poland Punch A UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim

The undefeated light heavyweight found success early by targeting Tafa’s lead leg and eventually landed a kick that visibly compromised the Australian. Once the opportunity presented itself, Baraniewski quickly closed the distance and finished the fight with strikes on the ground.

MORE: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards

The victory was another statement performance from the Polish prospect, who continues to build momentum and prove he belongs among the division's rising contenders.

Performance Of The Night: Edgar Chairez

Edgar Chairez made a statement with a first-round submission victory over Bruno Silva.

Edgar Chairez Submits Bruno Silva In Opening Round | UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Edgar Chairez Submits Bruno Silva In Opening Round | UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim
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After finding success on the feet and dropping the veteran contender with an uppercut, Chairez quickly took control on the ground and locked up a rear-naked choke to secure the finish.

The victory marks Chairez's third straight win and could be enough to earn the surging flyweight a spot in the rankings.

Fight Of The Night: Brendan Allen vs Edmen Shahbazyan

The middleweight showdown between Brendan Allen and Edmen Shahbazyan delivered plenty of action over the course of three rounds. 

Brendan Allen punches Edmen Shahbazyan in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on June 06, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Brendan Allen punches Edmen Shahbazyan in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on June 06, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

With both fighters having their moments and neither able to fully take control, the bout remained competitive until the final horn. Allen ultimately secured the win on the scorecards after a hard-fought performance from both men.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.