Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim

The undefeated light heavyweight found success early by targeting Tafa’s lead leg and eventually landed a kick that visibly compromised the Australian. Once the opportunity presented itself, Baraniewski quickly closed the distance and finished the fight with strikes on the ground.

MORE: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards

The victory was another statement performance from the Polish prospect, who continues to build momentum and prove he belongs among the division's rising contenders.

Performance Of The Night: Edgar Chairez

Edgar Chairez made a statement with a first-round submission victory over Bruno Silva.