Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim

It was a violent night at the UFC APEX that saw seven of 12 fights end in finishes. At the top of the card, the welterweight showdown between Belal Muhammad and rising contender Gabriel Bonfim delivered a fitting end to an action-packed evening, with both men looking to make a statement in one of the UFC's deepest divisions. In the end, these are the few who'll be leaving Las Vegas with some extra change in their pockets.
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Iwo Baraniewski
Iwo Baraniewski added another impressive finish to his growing resume by stopping Junior Tafa in the opening round.
The undefeated light heavyweight found success early by targeting Tafa’s lead leg and eventually landed a kick that visibly compromised the Australian. Once the opportunity presented itself, Baraniewski quickly closed the distance and finished the fight with strikes on the ground.
MORE: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
The victory was another statement performance from the Polish prospect, who continues to build momentum and prove he belongs among the division's rising contenders.
Performance Of The Night: Edgar Chairez
Edgar Chairez made a statement with a first-round submission victory over Bruno Silva.
After finding success on the feet and dropping the veteran contender with an uppercut, Chairez quickly took control on the ground and locked up a rear-naked choke to secure the finish.
The victory marks Chairez's third straight win and could be enough to earn the surging flyweight a spot in the rankings.
Fight Of The Night: Brendan Allen vs Edmen Shahbazyan
The middleweight showdown between Brendan Allen and Edmen Shahbazyan delivered plenty of action over the course of three rounds.
With both fighters having their moments and neither able to fully take control, the bout remained competitive until the final horn. Allen ultimately secured the win on the scorecards after a hard-fought performance from both men.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.