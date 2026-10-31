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Bonus winners Tom Nolan, Julian Erosa, Joe Kropschot, Lucia Szabová
Fight Coverage

Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan

The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At Meta APEX On October 31, 2026
Nov. 1, 2026

Halloween was the setting for UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan, and a largely costumed crowd gave the entire evening a particularly festive air.

The athletes did their part to keep the atmosphere electric inside Meta APEX, and after a full slate of fights, these were the performances fans were left talking about.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards 

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: Tom Nolan

Tom Nolan Gets TKO Over Moicano | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Tom Nolan Gets TKO Over Moicano | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan
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In his first UFC main event, Tom Nolan rose to the occasion and turned back the doubters as he turned back veteran Renato Moicano. As expected, it wasn’t an easy day at the office, and it looked for a time like Moicano was in the driver’s seat. But as Laura Sanko remarked from the booth, Nolan is “a problem” as he deftly turned the tables and unleashed a torrent of ground-n-pound that had everyone in the building holding their breath. Big things are clearly in the future for “Big Train.”

Performance Of The Night: Lucia Szabová

Lucia Szabová Gets TKO Victory In UFC Debut | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Lucia Szabová Gets TKO Victory In UFC Debut | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan
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The first female Slovakian UFC fighter proved she belonged among the flyweight ranks with absolute one-way traffic over opponent Tainara Lisboa. Smothering at every turn, Szabová flashed prowess in every aspect of mixed martial arts before finally grinding the Brazilian down in the third round with relentless ground-n-pound and keeping her impressive undefeated record intact.

Performance Of The Night: Joe Kropschot

Joe Kropschot Submits Nick Klein In 2nd Round | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Joe Kropschot Submits Nick Klein In 2nd Round | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan
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Just weeks removed from his contract-winning performance on Dana White’s Contender Series and just days ahead of his marriage to his high school sweetheart, “The Land Animal” shone in his UFC debut with some elite grappling that nearly submitted Nick Klein in the first, and returned to finish the job early in the second with a stellar arm bar. All things considered, it’s a great time to be Joe Kropschot.

Performance Of The Night: Julian Erosa

Julian Erosa Gets 1st Round KO In Retirement Fight | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Julian Erosa Gets 1st Round KO In Retirement Fight | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan
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Many fighters dream of their retirement fights and how they would like it to go, but few dare to dream of a bout as perfectly executed as Julian Erosa’s final Octagon appearance. With his family cheering him on, landed a monster right hand to the head of JeongYeong Lee that laid him flat on his back, and “Juicy J” needed less than two minutes to do it. Always game and frequently fun whenever he put on the 4oz gloves, Erosa’s good energy will be missed by fans everywhere, but he gave himself one hell of a storybook ending.

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan took place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 31, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card ResultsOfficial Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!

 