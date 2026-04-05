Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan

He stayed the more active fighter throughout, mixing his striking well and keeping Nicoll guessing with occasional grappling exchanges. When Nicoll overcommitted on a right hand, Costa made him pay with a sharp shot to the body that instantly dropped him. The Brazilian celebrated in style afterward by giving a shoutout to Mexico as he evened his UFC record at 3-3 with a memorable win.

Performance Of The Night: Alice Pereira

Alice Pereira definitely made her case tonight as to why she deserves her spot on the UFC big stage.