 Skip to main content
UFC Vegas 115 Bonus Coverage Hero
Fight Coverage

Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan

The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At META APEX On April 4, 2026
Apr. 2, 2026

It was another night of action inside the UFC APEX, with the prelims setting the tone early through a mix of quick finishes and all-out battles. That energy carried into the main card, where rising names like Tommy McMillen made a strong first impression with a debut TKO. By the time the main event rolled around, Renato Moicano and Chris Duncan delivered a fight with major implications in the lightweight division. After the 13 bouts came and left, a handful of performances stood out above the rest and earned these fighters some extra cash.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards 

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: Alessandro Costa

Alessandro Costa closed the show in dramatic fashion, securing a buzzer beating finish against Stewart Nicoll with a perfectly placed body shot late in Round 2. 

Alessandro Costa of Brazil punches Stewart Nicoll of Solomon Islands in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on April 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Alessandro Costa of Brazil punches Stewart Nicoll of Solomon Islands in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on April 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

He stayed the more active fighter throughout, mixing his striking well and keeping Nicoll guessing with occasional grappling exchanges. When Nicoll overcommitted on a right hand, Costa made him pay with a sharp shot to the body that instantly dropped him. The Brazilian celebrated in style afterward by giving a shoutout to Mexico as he evened his UFC record at 3-3 with a memorable win.

Performance Of The Night: Alice Pereira

Alice Pereira definitely made her case tonight as to why she deserves her spot on the UFC big stage.

Alice Pereira Delivers A Powerful KO Against Hailey Cowan | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Alice Pereira Delivers A Powerful KO Against Hailey Cowan | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
/

The 20-year-old Brazilian secured her first UFC win with a perfectly timed left knee that caught Hailey Cowan clean and ended the fight in the second round. It was the perfect bounce-back performance from losing her first UFC outing, and a reminder of her potential as one of the youngest fighters on the roster. With her size, athleticism, and aggressive style, “Golden Girl” looks like a name to watch moving forward.

Fight Of The Night: Tommy McMillen vs Manolo Zecchini

Tommy McMillen lived up to the hype in his UFC appearance, earning a first-round stoppage win over Manolo Zecchini in a fight that quickly turned into a brawl. 

Tommy McMillen punches Manolo Zecchini of Italy in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on April 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Tommy McMillen punches Manolo Zecchini of Italy in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on April 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Zecchini brought the pressure early, but as the round wore on, McMillen found his rhythm and began to take over. Late in the frame, he unleashed a heavy barrage that forced the stoppage and capped off an action-packed performance.

Now sitting at 10-0 with nine finishes, a strong team behind him, and a style that delivers every time, it looks like McMillen has the recipe to make a mark in the featherweight division.

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan took place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 4, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!