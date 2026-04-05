Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan

It was another night of action inside the UFC APEX, with the prelims setting the tone early through a mix of quick finishes and all-out battles. That energy carried into the main card, where rising names like Tommy McMillen made a strong first impression with a debut TKO. By the time the main event rolled around, Renato Moicano and Chris Duncan delivered a fight with major implications in the lightweight division. After the 13 bouts came and left, a handful of performances stood out above the rest and earned these fighters some extra cash.
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Alessandro Costa
Alessandro Costa closed the show in dramatic fashion, securing a buzzer beating finish against Stewart Nicoll with a perfectly placed body shot late in Round 2.
He stayed the more active fighter throughout, mixing his striking well and keeping Nicoll guessing with occasional grappling exchanges. When Nicoll overcommitted on a right hand, Costa made him pay with a sharp shot to the body that instantly dropped him. The Brazilian celebrated in style afterward by giving a shoutout to Mexico as he evened his UFC record at 3-3 with a memorable win.
Performance Of The Night: Alice Pereira
Alice Pereira definitely made her case tonight as to why she deserves her spot on the UFC big stage.
The 20-year-old Brazilian secured her first UFC win with a perfectly timed left knee that caught Hailey Cowan clean and ended the fight in the second round. It was the perfect bounce-back performance from losing her first UFC outing, and a reminder of her potential as one of the youngest fighters on the roster. With her size, athleticism, and aggressive style, “Golden Girl” looks like a name to watch moving forward.
Fight Of The Night: Tommy McMillen vs Manolo Zecchini
Tommy McMillen lived up to the hype in his UFC appearance, earning a first-round stoppage win over Manolo Zecchini in a fight that quickly turned into a brawl.
Zecchini brought the pressure early, but as the round wore on, McMillen found his rhythm and began to take over. Late in the frame, he unleashed a heavy barrage that forced the stoppage and capped off an action-packed performance.
Now sitting at 10-0 with nine finishes, a strong team behind him, and a style that delivers every time, it looks like McMillen has the recipe to make a mark in the featherweight division.
UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan took place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 4, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!