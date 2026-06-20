Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi

Kape spent the better half of the first two rounds trying to figure Kyoji Horiguchi out, but he managed to turned the fight on its head in the third. The flyweight hurt the former champion with a sharp right hand before swarming for the finish.

The victory gave "Starboy" another statement win and added to his growing case to be next in line for a shot at UFC gold.

Performance Of The Night: Murtazali Magomedov

The UFC debut of Murtazali Magomedov couldn't have gone much better.

Following an early exchange on the feet, the undefeated newcomer found an opening on the mat and secured one of the rarest submissions in the sport. Locking in that twister just over a minute into the fight, Melsik Baghdasaryan was forced to take the tap.