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Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi

The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At Meta APEX On June 20, 2026
Jun. 21, 2026

The UFC's return to Las Vegas featured a little bit of everything, from rare submissions and dramatic comebacks to contenders continuing their climb up the rankings. While there were plenty of standout performances to choose from, these are the fighters taking home some extra change.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards 

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: Manel Kape

Things weren't going Manel Kape's way early into the bout, but the flyweight contender showed exactly why he's considered one of the division's elite.

Manel Kape of Angola punches Kyoji Horiguchi of Japan in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on June 20, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Manel Kape of Angola punches Kyoji Horiguchi of Japan in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on June 20, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Kape spent the better half of the first two rounds trying to figure Kyoji Horiguchi out, but he managed to turned the fight on its head in the third. The flyweight hurt the former champion with a sharp right hand before swarming for the finish.

The victory gave "Starboy" another statement win and added to his growing case to be next in line for a shot at UFC gold.

Performance Of The Night: Murtazali Magomedov

The UFC debut of Murtazali Magomedov couldn't have gone much better. 

Following an early exchange on the feet, the undefeated newcomer found an opening on the mat and secured one of the rarest submissions in the sport. Locking in that twister just over a minute into the fight, Melsik Baghdasaryan was forced to take the tap.

Murtazali Magomedov Scores First-Round Twister In Debut | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Murtazali Magomedov Scores First-Round Twister In Debut | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi
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The fun finish immediately put the featherweight division on notice and extended Magomedov's perfect professional record.

Fight Of The Night: Vinicius Oliveira vs Andre Fili

Andre Fili seemingly had the upper hand in the opening round. The staple featherweight was landing the cleaner shots and making life difficult for Vinicius Oliveira. But as the fight wore on, the Brazilian began to find his rhythm and apply more pressure.

Vinicius Oliveira Stops Andre Fili at the Horn With TKO | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Vinicius Oliveira Stops Andre Fili at the Horn With TKO | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi
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With the clock winding down in Round 2, Oliveira poured on a final barrage to earn the stoppage and cap off a back-and-forth battle that earned both men tonight's Fight of the Night honors.

UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi took place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 20, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!