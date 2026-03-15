Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos

The 24-year-old featherweight looked sharp from the opening seconds, landing clean shots before dropping Emmett midway through the round. Once he smelled blood, Vallejos poured on the pressure and forced the stoppage. The win pushes his streak to four victories in the past year and further cements him as one of the fastest-rising contenders at 145 pounds.

Performance Of The Night: Manoel Sousa

Manoel Sousa turned a competitive lightweight fight into a highlight finish late in the third.