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Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos

The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At Meta Apex In Las Vegas On March 14, 2026
Mar. 15, 2026

The Octagon returned to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos, headlined by an explosive featherweight matchup between veteran knockout artist Josh Emmett and rising contender Kevin Vallejos. With a 16-year age gap between the two, the main event delivered a classic clash of experience versus youth, while the rest of the card featured key matchups, late replacements, and fighters looking to make a statement. From highlight finishes to breakout performances, plenty of athletes shined throughout the night, but in the end only a select few are walking away with a bonus.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards 

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: Kevin Vallejos

Kevin Vallejos made the most of his first UFC main event, delivering a statement finish against veteran Josh Emmett.

Kevin Vallejos of Argentina elbows Josh Emmett in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on March 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Kevin Vallejos of Argentina elbows Josh Emmett in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on March 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The 24-year-old featherweight looked sharp from the opening seconds, landing clean shots before dropping Emmett midway through the round. Once he smelled blood, Vallejos poured on the pressure and forced the stoppage. The win pushes his streak to four victories in the past year and further cements him as one of the fastest-rising contenders at 145 pounds.

Performance Of The Night: Manoel Sousa

Manoel Sousa turned a competitive lightweight fight into a highlight finish late in the third.

Manoel Sousa Gets Debut KO Victory | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejo
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Manoel Sousa Gets Debut KO Victory | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejo
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After briefly dropping Bolaji Oki early on, Sousa had to battle through Oki’s pressure and activity over the next round and a half. But as the fight wore on, the Brazilian’s power took over. In the final minute, he unleashed a crushing right hand that shut the lights off and sealed a dream UFC debut.

Fight Of The Night: Marwan Rahiki vs Harry Hardwick

Marwan Rahiki and Harry Hardwick delivered one of the wildest fights of the night, trading heavy shots in a nonstop brawl for two rounds.

Marwan Rahiki of Morocco elbows Harry Hardwick of England in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on March 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Marwan Rahiki of Morocco elbows Harry Hardwick of England in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on March 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Both fighters had their moments, rocking each other in a furious back-and-forth exchange that kept the crowd buzzing. But after Round 2, Hardwick was unable to continue due to a broken jaw, giving Rahiki the TKO win. The victory keeps Rahiki unbeaten at 8-0 and maintains his perfect finishing record in an unforgettable promotional debut.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos took place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 14, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!