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Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker

The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At Meta APEX On November 7, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 8, 2026

Meta APEX hosted another action-packed night of fights featuring a short-notice heavyweight main event between two of the division's most dangerous athletes, Waldo Cortes Acosta and Johnny Walker, along with a pivotal strawweight co-main event between Virna Jandiroba and Tatiana Suarez. After the fights, Dana White announced the following athletes would be taking home a bonus:

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards 

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: Elijah Smith

Elijah Smith needed just 60 seconds to put Davey Grant away in the opening round of their main card bout. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 07: Elijah Smith punches Davey Grant of England in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on November 07, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 07: Elijah Smith punches Davey Grant of England in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on November 07, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The two wasted no time exchanging punches before Smith connected with a series of heavy shots that sent Grant retreating toward the fence. Smith continued the attack and landed the finishing blow to move to 4-0 in the UFC. The victory also extended his overall winning streak to nine.

Performance Of The Night: Thomas Petersen

Thomas Petersen pulled off an impressive comeback with a third-round TKO over Gabriel Lorenco.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 07: Thomas Petersen punches Gabriel Lorenço of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on November 07, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 07: Thomas Petersen punches Gabriel Lorenço of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on November 07, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Petersen survived a difficult opening round that saw Lorenco land several damaging shots before finding his own success in the second. He carried that momentum into the final round and continued wearing Lorenco down on the ground. Petersen turned up the pressure in the closing seconds and forced the referee to step in with just 13 seconds left.

Performance Of The Night: Johnny Walker vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta 

Johnny Walker and Waldo Cortes Acosta closed out UFC Vegas 124 with an exciting heavyweight battle that earned Fight of the Night honors.

Johnny Walker Stops Cortes Acosta In Round 3 | UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Johnny Walker Stops Cortes Acosta In Round 3 | UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker
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Cortes Acosta kept the pressure on and appeared to be taking control as the fight progressed. Walker turned things around in Round 3 with a perfectly timed question mark kick that hurt Cortes Acosta and opened the door for the finish. The Brazilian followed up with strikes to secure his second straight stoppage since moving to heavyweight.

UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker took place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 7, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card ResultsOfficial Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!

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UFC Vegas 124
post-fight bonus