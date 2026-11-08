Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker

Meta APEX hosted another action-packed night of fights featuring a short-notice heavyweight main event between two of the division's most dangerous athletes, Waldo Cortes Acosta and Johnny Walker, along with a pivotal strawweight co-main event between Virna Jandiroba and Tatiana Suarez. After the fights, Dana White announced the following athletes would be taking home a bonus:
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Elijah Smith
Elijah Smith needed just 60 seconds to put Davey Grant away in the opening round of their main card bout.
The two wasted no time exchanging punches before Smith connected with a series of heavy shots that sent Grant retreating toward the fence. Smith continued the attack and landed the finishing blow to move to 4-0 in the UFC. The victory also extended his overall winning streak to nine.
Performance Of The Night: Thomas Petersen
Thomas Petersen pulled off an impressive comeback with a third-round TKO over Gabriel Lorenco.
Petersen survived a difficult opening round that saw Lorenco land several damaging shots before finding his own success in the second. He carried that momentum into the final round and continued wearing Lorenco down on the ground. Petersen turned up the pressure in the closing seconds and forced the referee to step in with just 13 seconds left.
Performance Of The Night: Johnny Walker vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta
Johnny Walker and Waldo Cortes Acosta closed out UFC Vegas 124 with an exciting heavyweight battle that earned Fight of the Night honors.
Cortes Acosta kept the pressure on and appeared to be taking control as the fight progressed. Walker turned things around in Round 3 with a perfectly timed question mark kick that hurt Cortes Acosta and opened the door for the finish. The Brazilian followed up with strikes to secure his second straight stoppage since moving to heavyweight.
UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker took place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 7, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!