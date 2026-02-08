Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira

From the opening exchanges, Bautista controlled the pace and showcased his experience, methodically wearing down his opponent before sealing the finish late in the second round. It was a composed, confident showing that sent a clear message to the rest of the division and secured his spot in the divisions top 15.

Performance Of The Night: Jakub Wiklacz

Jakub Wiklacz delivered one of the most dramatic moments of the night, snatching victory in the final second with a submission that stunned the crowd.