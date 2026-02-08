 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira Bonus Coverage Hero Image
Fight Coverage

Bonus Coverage | UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira

The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At The Meta Apex On February 7, 2026
Feb. 8, 2026

The action returned to Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira, marking the first event of 2026 inside the newly updated Meta APEX. The night delivered exactly what fans were hoping for, with big swings, bigger finishes, and nonstop intensity from start to finish. By the time the final horn sounded, a few standout performances rose above the rest, earning bonus honors after an unforgettable evening inside the Octagon.

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: Mario Bautista

Mario Bautista turned in one of the most complete performances of the night, closing the show with a dominant submission victory in the second that reminded everyone why he remains a threat in the bantamweight division.

Bautista kicks Vinicius Oliveira of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on February 07, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
From the opening exchanges, Bautista controlled the pace and showcased his experience, methodically wearing down his opponent before sealing the finish late in the second round. It was a composed, confident showing that sent a clear message to the rest of the division and secured his spot in the divisions top 15.

Performance Of The Night: Jakub Wiklacz

Jakub Wiklacz delivered one of the most dramatic moments of the night, snatching victory in the final second with a submission that stunned the crowd.

Jakub Wiklacz Secures Buzzer Beater Submission In The Third | UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira
Jakub Wiklacz Secures Buzzer Beater Submission In The Third | UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira
/

After a tightly contested fight, Wiklacz capitalized on a late opening, locking in a choke just before the horn sounded to secure the win. The finish required a brief review, but once confirmed, it capped off a clutch performance that showcased his composure under pressure and earned him his first UFC finish.

Fight Of The Night: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs Marc-André Barriault

Michal Oleksiejczuk and Marc-André Barriault put on a gritty, back-and-forth battle that embodied Fight of the Night honors. Both fighters had their moments across three competitive rounds, trading momentum and refusing to back down as the fight unfolded.

Michal Oleksiejczuk of Poland punches Marc-Andre Barriault of Canada in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on February 07, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
In the end, Oleksiejczuk’s cleaner work and consistency edged him ahead on the scorecards, but the real takeaway was the toughness and heart shown by both men in one of the night’s most entertaining matchups.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 7, 2026. Prelims begin at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

