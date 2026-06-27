Bonus Coverage | UFC Baku

The action was plentiful as the Octagon returned to Baku, Azerbaijan for UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres. Nine of the night's bouts ended before the final horn, making it no easy task to narrow down the night's Performance of the Night winners. Here's a look at the four athletes who earned some extra cash for their efforts.
MORE COVERAGE: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Rafael Fiziev
There was never much doubt that Rafael Fiziev would be one of Saturday's bonus winners. Competing in his home country for the second time in the UFC, "Ataman" overcame a back-and-forth opening round and what he later revealed was impaired vision entering the second. Just 15 seconds into the round, Fiziev landed a perfectly timed spinning wheel kick that sent Manuel Torres crashing to the canvas before finishing the job with ground strikes, delivering a memorable performance in front of his home fans.
Performance Of The Night: Asu Almabayev
It appeared Asu Almabayev was well on his way to a dominant decision victory over Charles Johnson, but the Kazakh flyweight had other plans. Late in the third round, Almabayev capitalized on a grappling exchange by locking up a rare Suloev Stretch, forcing the tap and becoming just the fourth fighter in UFC history to earn a submission with that technique. The late finish capped off an already impressive performance for the No. 8 ranked flyweight who will have his sights set on a matchup in the Top 5.
Performance Of The Night: Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev
The sky appears to be the limit for Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev, who picked up his third UFC victory and third first-round finish in just as many appearances inside the Octagon. This time he made an even bigger statement, needing only one clean punch to drop Julius Walker just four seconds into the fight before the ensuing ground strikes brought the stoppage officially eight seconds into the opening round. The finish tied Yakhyaev for the seventh-fastest stoppage in UFC history and made him the 16th fighter in promotional history to record both a knockout and submission victory in under one minute.
Performance Of The Night: Daniil Donchenko
Daniil Donchenko continues to make his mark in the UFC, collecting his second Octagon victory and extending his winning streak to eight with a Round 2 finish over Theodor Berggren. The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 welterweight winner delivered another impressive performance, showcasing the aggressive style and finishing ability that has quickly made him one of the division's most intriguing prospects.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres, live from National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 27, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.