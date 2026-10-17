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Bonus Coverage | UFC Edmonton

The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott On October 17, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 18, 2026

UFC Edmonton delivered a historic night of action, tying UFC Serbia for the most finishes in modern UFC history with 12. Following the event, four fighters were awarded an extra $100,000 for their efforts. See who took home the Performance of the Night bonuses below.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: Mike Malott

Mike Malott Knocks Out Buckley In Round 2 | UFC Edmonton
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Mike Malott Knocks Out Buckley In Round 2 | UFC Edmonton
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The easiest choice came in the main event, as Canadian superstar Mike Malott scored the biggest win of his career, knocking out Joaquin Buckley with a step-in knee in the second round. With the victory coming under the bright lights of a main event in his home country, Malott has plenty of momentum as he looks to climb the welterweight ranks.

WATCH: Mike Malott Octagon Interview

Performance Of The Night: Mandel Nallo

Mandel Nallo Puts Away Landwehr In Round 2 | UFC Edmonton
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Mandel Nallo Puts Away Landwehr In Round 2 | UFC Edmonton
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After suffering a setback in his UFC debut, Dana White's Contender Series graduate Mandel Nallo showed why he earned a contract in Season 9, dominating Nate Landwehr from start to finish en route to a second-round TKO. Whether it was leg kicks, punches to the head or anything in between, Nallo couldn't miss, proving he's a dangerous out for anyone at 155 pounds.

WATCH: Mandel Nallo Post-Fight Interview

Performance Of The Night: Marc-Andre Barriault

Marc-Andre Barriault Turns The Tables, Stops Daukaus In Round 1 | UFC Edmonton
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Marc-Andre Barriault Turns The Tables, Stops Daukaus In Round 1 | UFC Edmonton
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In one of two impressive displays of resilience and comeback spirit, Marc-Andre Barriault weathered an early storm against Kyle Daukaus before turning the tide late in the first round with a massive knee from the clinch that sent Daukaus to the canvas. A short series of follow-up shots was all the Canadian middleweight needed to close the show in front of the home crowd.

WATCH: Marc-Andre Barriault Post-Fight Interview

Performance Of The Night: Joel Faglier

Joel Faglier Stops Mahjoub In UFC Debut | UFC Edmonton
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Joel Faglier Stops Mahjoub In UFC Debut | UFC Edmonton
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The other comeback of the night came in a heavyweight matchup between newcomers Joel Faglier and Javad Mahjoub. Mahjoub scored multiple knockdowns in the first round, earning a 10-8 on the scorecards while wobbling Faglier on several occasions. However, Mahjoub appeared to empty the gas tank, allowing the ultra-durable Faglier to turn up the pressure in the second round and overwhelm his opponent en route to a TKO victory in his UFC debut.

Watch: Joel Faglier Post-Fight Interview

Gross Total Revenue: $2.2 million

Attendance: 16,903

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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UFC Edmonton