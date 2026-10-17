Bonus Coverage | UFC Edmonton

UFC Edmonton delivered a historic night of action, tying UFC Serbia for the most finishes in modern UFC history with 12. Following the event, four fighters were awarded an extra $100,000 for their efforts. See who took home the Performance of the Night bonuses below.
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Mike Malott
The easiest choice came in the main event, as Canadian superstar Mike Malott scored the biggest win of his career, knocking out Joaquin Buckley with a step-in knee in the second round. With the victory coming under the bright lights of a main event in his home country, Malott has plenty of momentum as he looks to climb the welterweight ranks.
WATCH: Mike Malott Octagon Interview
Performance Of The Night: Mandel Nallo
After suffering a setback in his UFC debut, Dana White's Contender Series graduate Mandel Nallo showed why he earned a contract in Season 9, dominating Nate Landwehr from start to finish en route to a second-round TKO. Whether it was leg kicks, punches to the head or anything in between, Nallo couldn't miss, proving he's a dangerous out for anyone at 155 pounds.
WATCH: Mandel Nallo Post-Fight Interview
Performance Of The Night: Marc-Andre Barriault
In one of two impressive displays of resilience and comeback spirit, Marc-Andre Barriault weathered an early storm against Kyle Daukaus before turning the tide late in the first round with a massive knee from the clinch that sent Daukaus to the canvas. A short series of follow-up shots was all the Canadian middleweight needed to close the show in front of the home crowd.
WATCH: Marc-Andre Barriault Post-Fight Interview
Performance Of The Night: Joel Faglier
The other comeback of the night came in a heavyweight matchup between newcomers Joel Faglier and Javad Mahjoub. Mahjoub scored multiple knockdowns in the first round, earning a 10-8 on the scorecards while wobbling Faglier on several occasions. However, Mahjoub appeared to empty the gas tank, allowing the ultra-durable Faglier to turn up the pressure in the second round and overwhelm his opponent en route to a TKO victory in his UFC debut.
Gross Total Revenue: $2.2 million
Attendance: 16,903
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.