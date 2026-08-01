 Skip to main content
Navajo Stirling, Uros Medic, Gilbert Urbina and Nina Milosevic side by side
Fight Coverage

Bonus Coverage | UFC Belgrade

The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At UFC Fight Night: Medic vs Rodriguez On August 1, 2026
Aug. 1, 2026

The action was nonstop inside Belgrade Arena in what was a historic debut event in Serbia. Two records were broken as UFC Belgrade collected 12 total finishes, 10 of which came in the first round. You won't find a more difficult night to select bonus winners, but here are the four athletes walking home with some extra cash.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: Uroš Medić

Uroš Medić Finishes Daniel Rodriguez In Thirty Seconds | UFC Belgrade
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Uroš Medić Finishes Daniel Rodriguez In Thirty Seconds | UFC Belgrade
/

The biggest no-brainer on the card was none other than Saturday's main event winner and Serbia's own Uroš Medić, who scored a 30-second knockout over Daniel Rodriguez to send Belgrade Arena into a frenzy. This marks his fourth straight win by first-round knockout, and he is now knocking on the door of the welterweight Top 10 in what's become one of the deepest divisions in the UFC.

Hear What Medić Had To Say After The Fight

Performance Of The Night: Navajo Stirling

Navajo Stirling Overwhelms Jan Błachowicz To Claim First Round Victory | UFC Belgrade
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Navajo Stirling Overwhelms Jan Błachowicz To Claim First Round Victory | UFC Belgrade
/

New Zealand star Navajo Stirling proved every doubter wrong in tonight's co-main event as he dispatched former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz in less than three minutes. After weathering an early storm from one of the UFC's most devastating strikers, Stirling returned fire with a picture-perfect right hand to send Błachowicz crashing to the mat. A flurry of ensuing ground-and-pound closed the show to earn Stirling the biggest win of his undefeated career.

Watch Stirling's Exclusive Post-Fight Interview With UFC.com

Performance Of The Night: Gilbert Urbina

Gilbert Urbina Secures TKO Win In 61 Seconds | UFC Belgrade
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Gilbert Urbina Secures TKO Win In 61 Seconds | UFC Belgrade
/

Despite receiving one of the loudest boos of the night during his walkout, Gilbert Urbina eventually won the fans over after finishing highly anticipated newcomer Vlasto Čepo in just over a minute. The Slovakian came out fast as expected, but Urbina bided his time and fired back, eventually dropping Čepo with a combination as he charged in. A few seconds of heavy ground-and-pound later, and that was all she wrote.

Urbina Reflects On His First Round Finish With McKenzie Pavacich

Performance Of The Night: Nina Milošević

Nina Milošević Stops Hailey Cowan In The First Round | UFC Belgrade
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Nina Milošević Stops Hailey Cowan In The First Round | UFC Belgrade
/

Fresh off the momentum of two first-round finishes to start the prelims, Serbian newcomer Nina Milošević shined in her UFC debut, stopping Hailey Cowan with a pair of body shots that left the American crumpled on the canvas. Milošević improves to 9-1 and immediately established herself as a name to watch in the UFC bantamweight division.

Watch Milošević's Post-Fight Interview Here

Gross Total Revenue: $2.5 million

Attendance: 18,623

Records: Highest grossing event in Belgrade Arena history

UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez took place live from Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card ResultsOfficial Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!