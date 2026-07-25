Bonus Coverage | UFC Abu Dhabi

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He stayed on the front foot from the jump and never let Erceg settle into the fight, eventually finding the finishing sequence with his powerful right hand.

Temirov is now 3-0 in the UFC and continues to build momentum in the flyweight division.

Performance Of The Night:

Valter Walker continued his impressive run with another first-round submission, this time tapping out Thomas Petersen with an intense calf slicer.