Bonus Coverage | UFC Abu Dhabi

There was plenty of action on display in Abu Dhabi as several fighters made the most of their opportunities on the big stage. With statement performances and impressive finishes, these are the athletes that outshined the rest for some extra cash.
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Ramazan Temirov
Ramazan Temirov made a statement in his return to the Octagon by stopping Steve Erceg with a first-round knockout.
He stayed on the front foot from the jump and never let Erceg settle into the fight, eventually finding the finishing sequence with his powerful right hand.
Temirov is now 3-0 in the UFC and continues to build momentum in the flyweight division.
Performance Of The Night:
Valter Walker continued his impressive run with another first-round submission, this time tapping out Thomas Petersen with an intense calf slicer.
Walker wasted little time taking the fight to the mat where he quickly found the opening and forced the tap just over a minute into the contest.
The win marked Walker's fifth straight first-round finish and further cemented the Brazilian as one of the heavyweight division's most dangerous submission specialists.
Fight Of The Night:
Rizvan Kuniev continued his rise in the heavyweight division with a third-round stoppage of Tyrell Fortune.
The Russian standout stayed one step ahead throughout the fight, landing the cleaner shots and stuffing Fortune's wrestling before finishing the job with strikes in the third round.
The victory gives Kuniev back-to-back wins over ranked opponents and plenty of momentum heading into his next outing.
UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov took place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 25, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!