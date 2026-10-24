Bonus Coverage | UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev

After dealing with Evloev’s wrestling early on, Volkanovski found his rhythm on the feet and took over in Round 2. He poured on the strikes to secure another successful title defense to hand Evloev his first professional loss.

Performance Of The Night: Lone’er Kavanagh

Lone’er Kavanagh kept his momentum in the flyweight division with a first-round TKO over Ramazan Temirov on tonight's main card.