Bonus Coverage | UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev

UFC 333 brought another exciting night of matchups to Abu Dhabi with championship battles and big performances throughout the card. From rising contenders making their mark to familiar names proving why they're division staples, there was no shortage of action in Etihad Arena. Here are the bonus winners walking away with some extra cash.
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Alexander Volkanovski
Alexander Volkanovski showed why he’s still one of the best in the featherweight division with a second-round TKO over the undefeated Movsar Evloev.
After dealing with Evloev’s wrestling early on, Volkanovski found his rhythm on the feet and took over in Round 2. He poured on the strikes to secure another successful title defense to hand Evloev his first professional loss.
Performance Of The Night: Lone’er Kavanagh
Lone’er Kavanagh kept his momentum in the flyweight division with a first-round TKO over Ramazan Temirov on tonight's main card.
Both fighters found success early before Kavanagh landed a clean uppercut that completely changed the fight. He followed up with a series of strikes to secure the finish in the closing moments of Round 1. The victory adds another big name to Kavanagh’s resume as he continues climbing the ranks.
Fight Of The Night: Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili
Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili went the distance in a five-round championship battle that had fans afraid to blink.
Dvalishvili brought his signature pressure early and kept Yan busy defending takedowns throughout the opening rounds. The champion eventually found his rhythm and began taking control with his striking as the fight went on. Yan finished strong to earn the unanimous decision and successfully defend his bantamweight title.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.